Corinthians faces Resende at the opening of the 2022 São Paulo Soccer Junior Soccer Cup this Tuesday, at 9:45 pm, at the Martins Pereira Stadium. Through its photo agency, the club released 3×4 records of all athletes related to the competition – common practice with the professional cast at the start of the season and when new uniforms are released.

THE my helm presents each one so that you, the fan, can meet the young people who can make history in the main team in the not-too-distant future.

Check out the 29 registered players

  • goalkeepers: Alan Gobetti, Bruno, Felipe Longo and Kauê;
  • Sides: Daniel Marcos, Léo Mana and Reginaldo;
  • defenders: German, João Pedro, Lucas Belezi, Murillo and Robert;
  • midfielders: Guilherme Biro, Cauan, Keven, Luis Mandaca, Matheus Araújo, Pedrinho, Riquelme, Ryan, Thomas and Vitor;
  • attackers: Arthur Sousa, Emerson Urso, Felipe Augusto, Giovane, Pedro, Richard and Rodrigo Varanda;

goalkeepers

Alan Gobetti

Copinha 2022 subscribers

Rodrigo Gazzanel/Corinthians Agency

  • Name: Alan Gobetti Silva
  • Date of birth: 02/12/2001
  • Height: 1.93m
  • Birthplace: Sao Paulo-SP

Bruno

Copinha 2022 subscribers

Rodrigo Gazzanel/Corinthians Agency

  • Name: Bruno Carcaioli
  • Date of birth: 7/3/2002
  • Height: 1.88m
  • Birthplace: Limeira – SP

Felipe Long

Copinha 2022 subscribers

Rodrigo Gazzanel/Corinthians Agency

  • Name: Felipe Longo Fernandes da Silva
  • Date of birth: 03/05/2005
  • Height: 1.88m
  • Birthplace: Sao Paulo-SP

Kaue

Copinha 2022 subscribers

Rodrigo Gazzanel/Corinthians Agency

  • Name: Kauê Vinicius de Souza Camargo
  • Date of birth: 02/08/2004
  • Height: 1.90m
  • Birthplace: Sao Paulo-SP

Sides

Daniel Mark

Copinha 2022 subscribers

Rodrigo Gazzanel/Corinthians Agency

  • Name: Daniel Marcos Meira Novaes
  • Date of birth: 10/30/2001
  • Height: 1.76m
  • Birthplace: Sao Paulo-SP

Leo Mana

Copinha 2022 subscribers

Rodrigo Gazzanel/Corinthians Agency

Name: Leonardo Mana Hernandes

Date of birth: 06/04/2004

Height: 1.76m

Birthplace: Sao Paulo-SP

Reginaldo

Copinha 2022 subscribers

Rodrigo Gazzanel/Corinthians Agency

  • Name: Reginaldo de Lima Nunes Junior
  • Date of birth: 17/08/2001
  • Height: 1.74m
  • Birthplace: São Gonçalo do Amarante – RN

defenders

German

Copinha 2022 subscribers

Rodrigo Gazzanel/Corinthians Agency

  • Name: João Victor Tornich
  • Date of birth: 11/06/2002
  • Height: 1.98m
  • Birthplace: France – SP

João Pedro

Copinha 2022 subscribers

Rodrigo Gazzanel/Corinthians Agency

  • Name: João Pedro de Sousa Rodrigues
  • Date of birth: 12/31/2003
  • Height: 1.92m
  • Birthplace: Sete Lagoas – MG

Lucas Belezi

Copinha 2022 subscribers

Rodrigo Gazzanel/Corinthians Agency

  • Name: Lucas Belezi Barbosa
  • Date of birth: 08/05/2003
  • Height: 1.85m
  • Birthplace: Sao Paulo-SP

Murillo

Copinha 2022 subscribers

Rodrigo Gazzanel/Corinthians Agency

  • Name: Murillo Santiago Costa dos Santos
  • Date of birth: 07/04/2002
  • Height: 1.82m
  • Birthplace: Sao Paulo-SP

Robert

Copinha 2022 subscribers

Rodrigo Gazzanel/Corinthians Agency

  • Name: Robert Renan Alves Barbosa
  • Date of birth: 10/11/2003
  • Height: 1.84m
  • Birthplace: Brasilia DF

midfielders

William Biro

Copinha 2022 subscribers

Rodrigo Gazzanel/Corinthians Agency

  • Name: Guilherme Sucigan Mafra Cunha
  • Date of birth: 20/04/2004
  • Height: 1.71m
  • Birthplace: Campinas, sp

Cauan

Copinha 2022 subscribers

Rodrigo Gazzanel/Corinthians Agency

  • Name: Cauan Vieira da Mata
  • Date of birth: 03/04/2003
  • Height: 1.82m
  • Birthplace: Sumaré – SP

Kevin

Copinha 2022 subscribers

Rodrigo Gazzanel/Corinthians Agency

  • Name: Keven Vinicius Duarte Silva
  • Date of birth: 02/15/2003
  • Height: 1.69m
  • Birthplace: Sao Paulo-SP

Luis Mandaca

Copinha 2022 subscribers

Rodrigo Gazzanel/Corinthians Agency

  • Name: Luis Gustavo da Silva Machado Duarte
  • Date of birth: 10/02/2001
  • Height: 1.78m
  • Birthplace: João Pessoa – PB

Matheus Araújo

Copinha 2022 subscribers

Rodrigo Gazzanel/Corinthians Agency

  • Name: Matheus de Araújo Andrade
  • Date of birth: 05/22/2002
  • Height: 1.76m
  • Birthplace: Osasco – SP

Peter

Copinha 2022 subscribers

Rodrigo Gazzanel/Corinthians Agency

  • Name: Pedro Henrique de Assis
  • Date of birth: 01/01/2004
  • Height: 1.64m
  • Birthplace: Sao Paulo-SP

Rickelme

Copinha 2022 subscribers

Rodrigo Gazzanel/Corinthians Agency

  • Name: Riquelme Rodrigues Mendes
  • Date of birth: 10/02/2002
  • Height: 1.77m
  • Birthplace: Sao Paulo-SP

Ryan

Copinha 2022 subscribers

Rodrigo Gazzanel/Corinthians Agency

  • Name: Ryan Gustavo de Lima
  • Date of birth: 07/15/2003
  • Height: 1.72m
  • Birthplace: Sao Paulo-SP

Thomas

Copinha 2022 subscribers

Rodrigo Gazzanel/Corinthians Agency

  • Name: Thomas Augustin Shipping
  • Date of birth: 16/03/2004
  • Height: 1.76m
  • Birthplace: Buenos Aires, Argentina

Vitor

Copinha 2022 subscribers

Rodrigo Gazzanel/Corinthians Agency

  • Name: José Vitor Ferreira da Silva
  • Date of birth: 02/09/2002
  • Height: 1.80m
  • Birthplace: Bulls-RN

attackers

Arthur Sousa

Copinha 2022 subscribers

Rodrigo Gazzanel/Corinthians Agency

  • Name: Arthur Sousa Araújo
  • Date of birth: 12/03/2003
  • Height: 1.83m
  • Birthplace: Brasilia DF

Emerson Bear

Copinha 2022 subscribers

Rodrigo Gazzanel/Corinthians Agency

  • Name: Emerson Lima Freitas
  • Date of birth: 13/05/2001
  • Height: 1.64m
  • Birthplace: Duque de Caxias-RJ

Felipe Augusto

Copinha 2022 subscribers

Rodrigo Gazzanel/Corinthians Agency

  • Name: Felipe Augusto da Silva
  • Date of birth: 02/18/2004
  • Height: 1.87m
  • Birthplace: Sao Paulo-SP

Giovane

Copinha 2022 subscribers

Rodrigo Gazzanel/Corinthians Agency

  • Name: Giovane Santana do Nascimento
  • Date of birth: 11/24/2003
  • Height: 1.83m
  • Birthplace: Santa Bárbara D’Oeste-SP

Peter

Copinha 2022 subscribers

Rodrigo Gazzanel/Corinthians Agency

  • Name: Pedro Henrique Silva dos Santos
  • Date of birth: 02/05/2006
  • Height: 1.70m
  • Birthplace: Sao Paulo-SP

Richard

Copinha 2022 subscribers

Rodrigo Gazzanel/Corinthians Agency

  • Name: Richard Cossoniche da Silva
  • Date of birth: 12/20/2001
  • Height: 1.70m
  • Birthplace: Bauru-SP

Rodrigo Balcony

Copinha 2022 subscribers

Rodrigo Gazzanel/Corinthians Agency

  • Name: Rodrigo Santos Balcony
  • Date of birth: 11/01/2003
  • Height: 1.81m
  • Birthplace: Guarulhos-SP

Technician

Diogo Siston

Diogo Siston will lead Corinthians during Copinha 2022

Rodrigo Gazzanel/Ag. Corinthians

  • Name: Diogo Siston
  • Birth date: 01/25/1981
  • Birthplace: Rio de Janeiro – RJ

