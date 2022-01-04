Corinthians faces Resende at the opening of the 2022 São Paulo Soccer Junior Soccer Cup this Tuesday, at 9:45 pm, at the Martins Pereira Stadium. Through its photo agency, the club released 3×4 records of all athletes related to the competition – common practice with the professional cast at the start of the season and when new uniforms are released.
THE my helm presents each one so that you, the fan, can meet the young people who can make history in the main team in the not-too-distant future.
Check out the 29 registered players
- goalkeepers: Alan Gobetti, Bruno, Felipe Longo and Kauê;
- Sides: Daniel Marcos, Léo Mana and Reginaldo;
- defenders: German, João Pedro, Lucas Belezi, Murillo and Robert;
- midfielders: Guilherme Biro, Cauan, Keven, Luis Mandaca, Matheus Araújo, Pedrinho, Riquelme, Ryan, Thomas and Vitor;
- attackers: Arthur Sousa, Emerson Urso, Felipe Augusto, Giovane, Pedro, Richard and Rodrigo Varanda;
goalkeepers
Alan Gobetti
- Name: Alan Gobetti Silva
- Date of birth: 02/12/2001
- Height: 1.93m
- Birthplace: Sao Paulo-SP
Bruno
- Name: Bruno Carcaioli
- Date of birth: 7/3/2002
- Height: 1.88m
- Birthplace: Limeira – SP
Felipe Long
- Name: Felipe Longo Fernandes da Silva
- Date of birth: 03/05/2005
- Height: 1.88m
- Birthplace: Sao Paulo-SP
Kaue
- Name: Kauê Vinicius de Souza Camargo
- Date of birth: 02/08/2004
- Height: 1.90m
- Birthplace: Sao Paulo-SP
Sides
Daniel Mark
- Name: Daniel Marcos Meira Novaes
- Date of birth: 10/30/2001
- Height: 1.76m
- Birthplace: Sao Paulo-SP
Leo Mana
Name: Leonardo Mana Hernandes
Date of birth: 06/04/2004
Height: 1.76m
Birthplace: Sao Paulo-SP
Reginaldo
- Name: Reginaldo de Lima Nunes Junior
- Date of birth: 17/08/2001
- Height: 1.74m
- Birthplace: São Gonçalo do Amarante – RN
defenders
German
- Name: João Victor Tornich
- Date of birth: 11/06/2002
- Height: 1.98m
- Birthplace: France – SP
João Pedro
- Name: João Pedro de Sousa Rodrigues
- Date of birth: 12/31/2003
- Height: 1.92m
- Birthplace: Sete Lagoas – MG
Lucas Belezi
- Name: Lucas Belezi Barbosa
- Date of birth: 08/05/2003
- Height: 1.85m
- Birthplace: Sao Paulo-SP
Murillo
- Name: Murillo Santiago Costa dos Santos
- Date of birth: 07/04/2002
- Height: 1.82m
- Birthplace: Sao Paulo-SP
Robert
- Name: Robert Renan Alves Barbosa
- Date of birth: 10/11/2003
- Height: 1.84m
- Birthplace: Brasilia DF
midfielders
William Biro
- Name: Guilherme Sucigan Mafra Cunha
- Date of birth: 20/04/2004
- Height: 1.71m
- Birthplace: Campinas, sp
Cauan
- Name: Cauan Vieira da Mata
- Date of birth: 03/04/2003
- Height: 1.82m
- Birthplace: Sumaré – SP
Kevin
- Name: Keven Vinicius Duarte Silva
- Date of birth: 02/15/2003
- Height: 1.69m
- Birthplace: Sao Paulo-SP
Luis Mandaca
- Name: Luis Gustavo da Silva Machado Duarte
- Date of birth: 10/02/2001
- Height: 1.78m
- Birthplace: João Pessoa – PB
Matheus Araújo
- Name: Matheus de Araújo Andrade
- Date of birth: 05/22/2002
- Height: 1.76m
- Birthplace: Osasco – SP
Peter
- Name: Pedro Henrique de Assis
- Date of birth: 01/01/2004
- Height: 1.64m
- Birthplace: Sao Paulo-SP
Rickelme
- Name: Riquelme Rodrigues Mendes
- Date of birth: 10/02/2002
- Height: 1.77m
- Birthplace: Sao Paulo-SP
Ryan
- Name: Ryan Gustavo de Lima
- Date of birth: 07/15/2003
- Height: 1.72m
- Birthplace: Sao Paulo-SP
Thomas
- Name: Thomas Augustin Shipping
- Date of birth: 16/03/2004
- Height: 1.76m
- Birthplace: Buenos Aires, Argentina
Vitor
- Name: José Vitor Ferreira da Silva
- Date of birth: 02/09/2002
- Height: 1.80m
- Birthplace: Bulls-RN
attackers
Arthur Sousa
- Name: Arthur Sousa Araújo
- Date of birth: 12/03/2003
- Height: 1.83m
- Birthplace: Brasilia DF
Emerson Bear
- Name: Emerson Lima Freitas
- Date of birth: 13/05/2001
- Height: 1.64m
- Birthplace: Duque de Caxias-RJ
Felipe Augusto
- Name: Felipe Augusto da Silva
- Date of birth: 02/18/2004
- Height: 1.87m
- Birthplace: Sao Paulo-SP
Giovane
- Name: Giovane Santana do Nascimento
- Date of birth: 11/24/2003
- Height: 1.83m
- Birthplace: Santa Bárbara D’Oeste-SP
Peter
- Name: Pedro Henrique Silva dos Santos
- Date of birth: 02/05/2006
- Height: 1.70m
- Birthplace: Sao Paulo-SP
Richard
- Name: Richard Cossoniche da Silva
- Date of birth: 12/20/2001
- Height: 1.70m
- Birthplace: Bauru-SP
Rodrigo Balcony
- Name: Rodrigo Santos Balcony
- Date of birth: 11/01/2003
- Height: 1.81m
- Birthplace: Guarulhos-SP
Technician
Diogo Siston
- Name: Diogo Siston
- Birth date: 01/25/1981
- Birthplace: Rio de Janeiro – RJ
See more at: Copinha, Corinthians Base and Corinthians U-20.