Corinthians faces Resende at the opening of the 2022 São Paulo Soccer Junior Soccer Cup this Tuesday, at 9:45 pm, at the Martins Pereira Stadium. Through its photo agency, the club released 3×4 records of all athletes related to the competition – common practice with the professional cast at the start of the season and when new uniforms are released.

THE my helm presents each one so that you, the fan, can meet the young people who can make history in the main team in the not-too-distant future.

Check out the 29 registered players

goalkeepers : Alan Gobetti, Bruno, Felipe Longo and Kauê;

: Alan Gobetti, Bruno, Felipe Longo and Kauê; Sides : Daniel Marcos, Léo Mana and Reginaldo;

: Daniel Marcos, Léo Mana and Reginaldo; defenders : German, João Pedro, Lucas Belezi, Murillo and Robert;

: German, João Pedro, Lucas Belezi, Murillo and Robert; midfielders : Guilherme Biro, Cauan, Keven, Luis Mandaca, Matheus Araújo, Pedrinho, Riquelme, Ryan, Thomas and Vitor;

: Guilherme Biro, Cauan, Keven, Luis Mandaca, Matheus Araújo, Pedrinho, Riquelme, Ryan, Thomas and Vitor; attackers: Arthur Sousa, Emerson Urso, Felipe Augusto, Giovane, Pedro, Richard and Rodrigo Varanda;

goalkeepers

Alan Gobetti

Rodrigo Gazzanel/Corinthians Agency

Name: Alan Gobetti Silva

Alan Gobetti Silva Date of birth: 02/12/2001

02/12/2001 Height: 1.93m

1.93m Birthplace: Sao Paulo-SP

Bruno

Rodrigo Gazzanel/Corinthians Agency

Name: Bruno Carcaioli

Bruno Carcaioli Date of birth: 7/3/2002

7/3/2002 Height: 1.88m

1.88m Birthplace: Limeira – SP

Felipe Long

Rodrigo Gazzanel/Corinthians Agency

Name: Felipe Longo Fernandes da Silva

Felipe Longo Fernandes da Silva Date of birth: 03/05/2005

03/05/2005 Height: 1.88m

1.88m Birthplace: Sao Paulo-SP

Kaue

Rodrigo Gazzanel/Corinthians Agency

Name: Kauê Vinicius de Souza Camargo

Kauê Vinicius de Souza Camargo Date of birth: 02/08/2004

02/08/2004 Height: 1.90m

1.90m Birthplace: Sao Paulo-SP

Sides

Daniel Mark

Rodrigo Gazzanel/Corinthians Agency

Name: Daniel Marcos Meira Novaes

Daniel Marcos Meira Novaes Date of birth: 10/30/2001

10/30/2001 Height: 1.76m

1.76m Birthplace: Sao Paulo-SP

Leo Mana

Rodrigo Gazzanel/Corinthians Agency

Name: Leonardo Mana Hernandes

Date of birth: 06/04/2004

Height: 1.76m

Birthplace: Sao Paulo-SP

Reginaldo

Rodrigo Gazzanel/Corinthians Agency

Name: Reginaldo de Lima Nunes Junior

Reginaldo de Lima Nunes Junior Date of birth: 17/08/2001

17/08/2001 Height: 1.74m

1.74m Birthplace: São Gonçalo do Amarante – RN

defenders

German

Rodrigo Gazzanel/Corinthians Agency

Name: João Victor Tornich

João Victor Tornich Date of birth: 11/06/2002

11/06/2002 Height: 1.98m

1.98m Birthplace: France – SP

João Pedro

Rodrigo Gazzanel/Corinthians Agency

Name: João Pedro de Sousa Rodrigues

João Pedro de Sousa Rodrigues Date of birth: 12/31/2003

12/31/2003 Height: 1.92m

1.92m Birthplace: Sete Lagoas – MG

Lucas Belezi

Rodrigo Gazzanel/Corinthians Agency

Name: Lucas Belezi Barbosa

Lucas Belezi Barbosa Date of birth: 08/05/2003

08/05/2003 Height: 1.85m

1.85m Birthplace: Sao Paulo-SP

Murillo

Rodrigo Gazzanel/Corinthians Agency

Name: Murillo Santiago Costa dos Santos

Murillo Santiago Costa dos Santos Date of birth: 07/04/2002

07/04/2002 Height: 1.82m

1.82m Birthplace: Sao Paulo-SP

Robert

Rodrigo Gazzanel/Corinthians Agency

Name: Robert Renan Alves Barbosa

Robert Renan Alves Barbosa Date of birth: 10/11/2003

10/11/2003 Height: 1.84m

1.84m Birthplace: Brasilia DF

midfielders

William Biro

Rodrigo Gazzanel/Corinthians Agency

Name: Guilherme Sucigan Mafra Cunha

Guilherme Sucigan Mafra Cunha Date of birth: 20/04/2004

20/04/2004 Height: 1.71m

1.71m Birthplace: Campinas, sp

Cauan

Rodrigo Gazzanel/Corinthians Agency

Name: Cauan Vieira da Mata

Cauan Vieira da Mata Date of birth: 03/04/2003

03/04/2003 Height: 1.82m

1.82m Birthplace: Sumaré – SP

Kevin

Rodrigo Gazzanel/Corinthians Agency

Name: Keven Vinicius Duarte Silva

Keven Vinicius Duarte Silva Date of birth: 02/15/2003

02/15/2003 Height: 1.69m

1.69m Birthplace: Sao Paulo-SP

Luis Mandaca

Rodrigo Gazzanel/Corinthians Agency

Name: Luis Gustavo da Silva Machado Duarte

Luis Gustavo da Silva Machado Duarte Date of birth: 10/02/2001

10/02/2001 Height: 1.78m

1.78m Birthplace: João Pessoa – PB

Matheus Araújo

Rodrigo Gazzanel/Corinthians Agency

Name: Matheus de Araújo Andrade

Matheus de Araújo Andrade Date of birth: 05/22/2002

05/22/2002 Height: 1.76m

1.76m Birthplace: Osasco – SP

Peter

Rodrigo Gazzanel/Corinthians Agency

Name: Pedro Henrique de Assis

Pedro Henrique de Assis Date of birth: 01/01/2004

01/01/2004 Height: 1.64m

1.64m Birthplace: Sao Paulo-SP

Rickelme

Rodrigo Gazzanel/Corinthians Agency

Name: Riquelme Rodrigues Mendes

Riquelme Rodrigues Mendes Date of birth: 10/02/2002

10/02/2002 Height: 1.77m

1.77m Birthplace: Sao Paulo-SP

Ryan

Rodrigo Gazzanel/Corinthians Agency

Name: Ryan Gustavo de Lima

Ryan Gustavo de Lima Date of birth: 07/15/2003

07/15/2003 Height: 1.72m

1.72m Birthplace: Sao Paulo-SP

Thomas

Rodrigo Gazzanel/Corinthians Agency

Name: Thomas Augustin Shipping

Thomas Augustin Shipping Date of birth: 16/03/2004

16/03/2004 Height: 1.76m

1.76m Birthplace: Buenos Aires, Argentina

Vitor

Rodrigo Gazzanel/Corinthians Agency

Name: José Vitor Ferreira da Silva

José Vitor Ferreira da Silva Date of birth: 02/09/2002

02/09/2002 Height: 1.80m

1.80m Birthplace: Bulls-RN

attackers

Arthur Sousa

Rodrigo Gazzanel/Corinthians Agency

Name: Arthur Sousa Araújo

Arthur Sousa Araújo Date of birth: 12/03/2003

12/03/2003 Height: 1.83m

1.83m Birthplace: Brasilia DF

Emerson Bear

Rodrigo Gazzanel/Corinthians Agency

Name: Emerson Lima Freitas

Emerson Lima Freitas Date of birth: 13/05/2001

13/05/2001 Height: 1.64m

1.64m Birthplace: Duque de Caxias-RJ

Felipe Augusto

Rodrigo Gazzanel/Corinthians Agency

Name: Felipe Augusto da Silva

Felipe Augusto da Silva Date of birth: 02/18/2004

02/18/2004 Height: 1.87m

1.87m Birthplace: Sao Paulo-SP

Giovane

Rodrigo Gazzanel/Corinthians Agency

Name: Giovane Santana do Nascimento

Giovane Santana do Nascimento Date of birth: 11/24/2003

11/24/2003 Height: 1.83m

1.83m Birthplace: Santa Bárbara D’Oeste-SP

Peter

Rodrigo Gazzanel/Corinthians Agency

Name: Pedro Henrique Silva dos Santos

Pedro Henrique Silva dos Santos Date of birth: 02/05/2006

02/05/2006 Height: 1.70m

1.70m Birthplace: Sao Paulo-SP

Richard

Rodrigo Gazzanel/Corinthians Agency

Name: Richard Cossoniche da Silva

Richard Cossoniche da Silva Date of birth: 12/20/2001

12/20/2001 Height: 1.70m

1.70m Birthplace: Bauru-SP

Rodrigo Balcony

Rodrigo Gazzanel/Corinthians Agency

Name: Rodrigo Santos Balcony

Rodrigo Santos Balcony Date of birth: 11/01/2003

11/01/2003 Height: 1.81m

1.81m Birthplace: Guarulhos-SP

Technician

Diogo Siston

Rodrigo Gazzanel/Ag. Corinthians

Name : Diogo Siston

: Diogo Siston Birth date : 01/25/1981

: 01/25/1981 Birthplace: Rio de Janeiro – RJ

See more at: Copinha, Corinthians Base and Corinthians U-20.