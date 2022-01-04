See Top 10 Stocks to Buy in January | Variable income

According to analysts, the sector is undergoing a major correction after suffering sharp falls due to volatility in raw material prices. With an advance in the economic recovery, however, the demands should increase and push prices up again, guaranteeing the valorization of the segment’s papers.

the mining company Vale remains in absolute leadership, this time named 12 times. As in December, the vice-leader is the steel producer Gerdau, nominated six times. the oil company Petrobras, the fuel producer vibrate (formerly BR Distribuidora) and the pulp and paper manufacturer Suzano also follow in the selection, indicated by three squares each. THE news in the commodities sector for the month, it is up to PetroRio, indicated four times.

Other news in the January portfolio are the energy company Copel and the retailer Magazine Luiza, with three nominations each. Banks complete the January list Itaú and Bradesco, who were also in the December selection and were pointed by four squares each.

The Valor Portfolio brings together the 10 most indicated shares by participating brokerages. Altogether, there are 20 houses that choose, monthly, five shares that they believe will increase in value in the month.

The year 2022 has two new developments among the participants: Toro Investimentos and Warren. On the other hand, Necton left the list.

Currently, they comprise the Valor Portfolio Ativa, Ágora, BB Investimentos, Inter Bank, CM Capital, Elite, Genial, Guide, Mirae, Modalmais, MyCap, Nova Futura, Órama, Planner, Safra, Santander, Terra, Toro, Warren and XP Investimentos.

The indications of each broker and the performance of these portfolios can be found here.

Value x Ibovespa Portfolio

In the year 2021, the Valor Portfolio registered a drop of 7.79%. the Ibovespa, in turn, suffered more: 11.93% depreciation in the year.

On the other hand, in December, the Valor Portfolio registered an increase of 0.06% and the Ibovespa of 2.85%.

Since the beginning, from the beginning of 2001, the Valor Portfolio has had a large advantage over the Ibovespa, with an accumulated return of 4,059%, against 586% of the main stock index.

According to analysts at Orama, a recovery of global economies should bring a new super cycle of commodities, especially in iron ore.

For them, the resumption will still feature government stimulus for infrastructure reform in developed economies, which should further increase demand for iron ore and positively impact the price of the commodity.

“The company has some plants that are idle and so, even if demand for ore increases, it will be possible to fulfill orders without major problems,” they say.

Another highlight, according to analysts, is the payment of robust semiannual dividends that attract more investors and, therefore, make the paper price go up.

Alexandre Marques Filho, gives Elite Investments, states that the geographic diversification of the company is one of its main assets. the analyst reinforces Gerdau’s leadership in the long steel segment in the Americas, in addition to the fact that it is one of the main suppliers of special steel in the world for the automotive sector.

He explains that, despite the importance of the Asian market in the business, the company is present in more than 10 countries. Therefore, if there is a domestic crisis in one of the markets in which it is present, this can be offset by the others.

“Given the greater uncertainty regarding the Chinese economy, Gerdau has less exposure to iron ore prices and greater exposure to the US market. Another benefit of geographic diversity is greater protection against a more volatile election year in Brazil“he says.

Regis Chinchilla, from Land Investments, highlighted the Itaú’s presence in 18 countries and the adoption of digitalization and expansion strategies for digital channels to be more efficient.

“In the balance of the third quarter, Itaú reduced the cost of credit by 54.2% in the annual comparison, which generated an increase of 39.8% in the recurring managerial result, in addition to the highlights in digital, with 61% of the hiring of individuals made via digital channels, besides the Iti digital bank has reached 10 million customers, being 2.2 million of these in the third quarter”, he highlights.

For analysts of new future, the setting of higher interest rates can be beneficial to the financial sector as it increases your earnings. Bradesco, in turn, appears as “a company with great fundamentals“.

Matheus Jaconeli, in-house economist, says that the bank is the one that “has the greatest possibility of a rise in the stock market among its peers”.

To the XP Investimentos, the bank’s shares may rise to R$21.50 or R$23. Currently, they are priced at around R$19.50.

For the analysts of MyCap, Petro Rio can be an alternative for exposure to the oil and gas sector without so many uncertainties brought about by government interference or political risks, as in the case of Petrobras.

“We included the shares of the company, whose main activity is the production of oil and gas, as well as the recovery of assets in production, in order to maintain exposure to the sector, but at this time we will be out of risks of government interference”, he says Julia Monteiro, house analyst.

She still stands out the positive results that the company has been showing, besides your high cash, which allows investments in operational improvements and new acquisitions.

“Remembering that the company is finalizing the acquisition of the Albacora field, which, if completed, has the potential to triple production, even with the option to explore the pre-salt, which is still in the testing phase for commercial exploration”, he recalls.

THE Petrobras recorded a net profit of R$31.14 billion in the third quarter of last year, after the loss of R$ 1.54 billion seen in the same period in 2020. The strong recovery in oil prices in the international market and the higher sales volume were well received by the market, which also highlighted the decrease in the company’s gross debt.

For XP Investimentos analysts, Petrobras is in an uptrend, with price projections between BRL 30 and BRL 33. Currently, the company’s preferred shares are around BRL 29, which shows a space for earnings.

For the analysts of Warren, retail stocks suffered sharp declines throughout 2021 due to aspects such as inflation.o, rising interest rates and deteriorating economic data, which reduced the population’s purchasing power. However, data released in December show a change in this scenario that may benefit roles from retailers such as Magazine Luiza, one of the best positioned companies in the sector.

“The Brazilian Association of Shopping Store Owners (Alshop) presented the sales data in the Christmas shopping centers of 2021, which presented 10% growth compared to Christmas 2020. Another important aspect was the contribution of online retail sales, which continue to grow. A third point that drew attention was the reduction, albeit less than feasible, in the IPCA projection. Although the drop in the revision is small, this step is important to curb the constant movement of price increases that we have seen throughout the year,” they say.

For the analysts of Now Investments, Suzano is a good choice as it benefits from a weaker real, considering that it has subsidiaries in different countries.

In addition, analysts highlight that the pulp and paper segment should continue with strong demand and raise commodity prices, which can benefit even more companies in the field.

“We continue to see good fundamentals in the pulp market in the short term, as demand for paper remains strong and prices rebound in China, while stocks in the hands of paper producers look low and are expected to increase as demand for paper fades. make it stronger,” analysts say.

For Agora analysts, the Vibra’s strategy of growth and diversification in its business is what guarantees its choice in the selection.

Experts point out that even if the company depends on domestic activity, the company’s focus on ensuring efficiency may “be able to preserve business profitability”.

They also highlight the company’s mergers and acquisitions processes, such as the recently announced joint venture with Comerc, one of the main energy trading companies in the country.

“In our view, Vibra bets on several transition fronts, but with a strong focus on the future of electrification”, they say.

For Warren analysts, Copel has shown little volatility for at least a year, which shows that the asset is little affected by turbulent news and, therefore, can guarantee a certain security to the selection. They point out that even with little variation, stocks maintain a streak of appreciation.

“An uptrend at a time like this in the market is something rare and this asset is part of this rarity“, they say.