SEGA introduces “world’s fastest” PC gamer reaching 100 km/h

Last week, the SEGA announced the fastest PC in the world. The machine literally reaches 100 km/h. The curious computer is a partnership between SEGA, Intel and ASRock in celebration of the Winter Sales of the steam, which run until January 5th and have discounts on several of the company’s games.

In addition to powerful hardware, the machine was mounted on a remote control car capable of achieving high speeds. The developer released a video teaser on your channel of YouTube to demonstrate how fast the PC can run.

Some lucky ones, probably resident of Japan, will still be able to have this exclusive edition assembled by SEGA. This is because the device is part of a promotional contest that takes place on the company twitter. For more information, access the official page by clicking here.

Check out the video of the fastest PC in the world from SEGA.



World’s fastest PC performance

In addition to the high speeds achieved by the PC from SEGA, the device even comes equipped with respectful hardware. According to the brand description, the computer carries processor Intel Core i9-12900K, motherboard ASRock Z690M-ITX/ax, GPU ASRock Radeon RX 6900 XT OC Formula 16GB, kit of 32GB RAM memory (2 x 16 GB) DDR4-3200, plus 2000 GB of SSD storage.

All this mounted under a chassis/cabinet decorated with details of Sonic and RGB lights. The PC still includes old games from Sega Atlus.

As the special edition of the fastest PC in the world from SEGA will be unique, the rest of the world will only have to take advantage of the discounts on the developer’s titles on Steam. If you are interested in checking out the promotions that run until January 5th, access this link.

Via: Guru3D Source: SEGA