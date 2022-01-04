Sem Volta Para Casa leads the first weekend of the year in Brazil

The film Spider-Man: No Return Home continues to dominate the Brazilian box office. In the first weekend of 2022, the film earned around R$ 18 million.
In second place, Matrix Resurrections made R$2.4 million. The film has not yet entered the catalog of HBO Max Brazil, so fans need to go to movie theaters to see the latest work by Lana Wachowski.
Third place went to the group from the Limoeiro neighborhood. Monica’s Gang – Lessons made just over R$ 2 million here between Thursday (30) and Sunday (2).
The fourth and fifth place were with animations. Sing 2 and Charm made respectively R$771,000 and R$147 thousand in the period.
Check out the ten biggest box office of the last weekend:
1
1
Spider-Man – No Return Home
Box office
January 30th to 2nd
BRL 17.99
Box office
Total Brazil
BRL 227.63
Public in Brazil
12330000
Box office World
$1368.0
two
two
Matrix Resurrections
Box office
January 30th to 2nd
BRL 2.41
Box office
Total Brazil
BRL 13,21
Public in Brazil
702000
Box office World
$106.0
3
3
Monica’s Gang: Lessons
Box office
January 30th to 2nd
BRL 2.08
Box office
Total Brazil
BRL 2.15
Public in Brazil
113000
Box office World
$2.15
4
4
Sing 2
Box office
January 30th to 2nd
BRL 0.771
Box office
Total Brazil
BRL 0.771
Box office World
$144.0
5
5
Charm
Box office
January 30th to 2nd
BRL 0.147
Box office
Total Brazil
BRL 20.0
Public in Brazil
1300000
Box office World
$206.0
6
6
The Festival of Love
Box office
January 30th to 2nd
BRL 0.095
Box office
Total Brazil
BRL 0.095
7
7
Gucci house
Box office
January 30th to 2nd
BRL 0.067
Box office
Total Brazil
BRL 9.0
Public in Brazil
422000
Box office World
$125.0
8
8
King Richard: Creating Champions
Box office
January 30th to 2nd
BRL 0.013
Box office
Total Brazil
BRL 1.1
Box office World
$26.0
9
9
The French Chronicle
Box office
January 30th to 2nd
BRL 0.012
Box office
Total Brazil
BRL 0.643
Box office World
$42.0
10
10
marighella
Box office
January 30th to 2nd
BRL 0.011
Box office
Total Brazil
BRL 6.0
Public in Brazil
321000
*Data in millions Source: Comscore