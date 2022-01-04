Sem Volta Para Casa leads the first weekend of the year in Brazil

The film Spider-Man: No Return Home continues to dominate the Brazilian box office. In the first weekend of 2022, the film earned around R$ 18 million.

In second place, Matrix Resurrections made R$2.4 million. The film has not yet entered the catalog of HBO Max Brazil, so fans need to go to movie theaters to see the latest work by Lana Wachowski.

Third place went to the group from the Limoeiro neighborhood. Monica’s Gang – Lessons made just over R$ 2 million here between Thursday (30) and Sunday (2).

The fourth and fifth place were with animations. Sing 2 and Charm made respectively R$771,000 and R$147 thousand in the period.

Check out the ten biggest box office of the last weekend:

Box office

January 30th to 2nd

1

1

Spider-Man – No Return Home

Box office

January 30th to 2nd

BRL 17.99

Box office

Total Brazil

BRL 227.63

Public in Brazil

12330000

Box office World

$1368.0

two

two

Matrix Resurrections

Box office

January 30th to 2nd

BRL 2.41

Box office

Total Brazil

BRL 13,21

Public in Brazil

702000

Box office World

$106.0

3

3

Monica’s Gang: Lessons

Box office

January 30th to 2nd

BRL 2.08

Box office

Total Brazil

BRL 2.15

Public in Brazil

113000

Box office World

$2.15

4

4

Sing 2

Box office

January 30th to 2nd

BRL 0.771

Box office

Total Brazil

BRL 0.771

Box office World

$144.0

5

5

Charm

Box office

January 30th to 2nd

BRL 0.147

Box office

Total Brazil

BRL 20.0

Public in Brazil

1300000

Box office World

$206.0

6

6

The Festival of Love

Box office

January 30th to 2nd

BRL 0.095

Box office

Total Brazil

BRL 0.095

7

7

Gucci house

Box office

January 30th to 2nd

BRL 0.067

Box office

Total Brazil

BRL 9.0

Public in Brazil

422000

Box office World

$125.0

8

8

King Richard: Creating Champions

Box office

January 30th to 2nd

BRL 0.013

Box office

Total Brazil

BRL 1.1

Box office World

$26.0

9

9

The French Chronicle

Box office

January 30th to 2nd

BRL 0.012

Box office

Total Brazil

BRL 0.643

Box office World

$42.0

10

10

marighella

Box office

January 30th to 2nd

BRL 0.011

Box office

Total Brazil

BRL 6.0

Public in Brazil

321000

*Data in millions Source: Comscore

