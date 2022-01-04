Sem Volta Para Casa leads the first weekend of the year in Brazil

The film Spider-Man: No Return Home continues to dominate the Brazilian box office. In the first weekend of 2022, the film earned around R$ 18 million.

In second place, Matrix Resurrections made R$2.4 million. The film has not yet entered the catalog of HBO Max Brazil, so fans need to go to movie theaters to see the latest work by Lana Wachowski.

Third place went to the group from the Limoeiro neighborhood. Monica’s Gang – Lessons made just over R$ 2 million here between Thursday (30) and Sunday (2).

The fourth and fifth place were with animations. Sing 2 and Charm made respectively R$771,000 and R$147 thousand in the period.

Check out the ten biggest box office of the last weekend: