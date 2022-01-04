Shantal Verdelho’s husband tells the police that he heard insults from Renato Kalil Filho during childbirth – 03/01/2022 – Mônica Bergamo

Model and businessman Matheus Verdelho, husband of the influencer Shantal Verdelho, said in a statement to the police that he heard “the curses” by doctor Renato Kalil Filho to his wife during the birth of their daughter, Domenica, in September last year. But he didn’t react because he was focused on her and the baby’s well-being.

Verdelho testified on December 20, just before Christmas. In his account, to which the column had access, he also says that the obstetrician called him to “look at his wife’s vagina”. And then commented “how much it tore”.

Verdelho says that the comment had a sexist sense, but that, at the time, he didn’t care. “His emotion was all linked to his daughter”, never in aspects of Shantal’s body, according to the testimony.

Only after seeing the full video of the birth, says the model, did the couple “rationalize” what had happened. And he was “shocked”.

Verdelho also endorses Shantal’s accusation that Kalil prescribed her the drug Misoprostol to induce labor. It is contraindicated for patients who already have a cesarean fetio, in the case of the influencer.

Lawyer Celso Vilardi, who defends the doctor, says he has not yet had access to the investigation. He claims, however, that Shantal’s birth took place without any complications.

He also says that the physician’s conduct has always been guided by “good practices”, fully in accordance with current technical protocols.

Shantal’s lawyer, Sergei Cobra Arbex, says the process is under wraps and that he could not comment on the content of Verdelho’s testimony.

