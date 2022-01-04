Shocking Video Shows Man Suffering Fatal Fall While Trying to Jump Turnstile on New York Subway – Monet

+



Fiction repeatedly shows that the New York subway is far from being one of the safest places in the world, as seen in features like ‘Operation France’, ‘Warriors’, ‘Spider-Man’, ‘Ghost’ and even ‘ A Prince in New York’. But in the real world, a video shows how horror is present in the fatal fall of a man trying to jump the turnstiles of a station in the Queens neighborhood.

New York police said 28-year-old Christopher De La Cruz was pronounced dead after the incident at the Forest Hills-71st Avenue train station in Queens at around 6:45 am on Sunday. The station’s security camera video shows the man trying to jump over a turnstile after entering the subway station – but he initially falls and appears to drop his cell phone.

De La Cruz, who wore a backpack, stumbles backwards briefly before trying several times to jump over another turnstile. In a last attempt, the boy can be seen getting up – but losing his balance and falling over the barrier. At that moment, Christopher falls on his head and breaks his neck, the police report revealed.

The video, cut off by the shocking content, stops before the man is on the ground, motionless, between the turnstiles. De La Cruz was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He was allegedly trying to avoid paying a $2.75 ticket (about 15 reais) when he performed the fatal maneuver.