Silas points out two more targets for Atlético-MG in addition to Jorge Jesus and Carlos Carvalhal

Atlético-MG is after Cuca’s successor, who left the coaching position for personal reasons. Jorge Jesus and Carlos Carvalhal are the two main targets, but other names are starting to appear on the radar.

According to Silas, also Portuguese Vítor Pereira and Rui Vitória are considered at the club. At SportsCenter this Monday (3), he explained the situation of Atlético-MG’s search for a new coach:

“In addition to these two coaches (JJ and Carvalhal), I talked to a friend from Portugal who was my coach, and he told me of two other names that might appear there… He even joked with me: ‘I’ll give you some breaking news time that can cost you a lot of money’”, revealed Silas, who quoted Vítor Pereira and Rui Vitória next.

Both were also linked to Flamengo in the process of seeking out the Cariocas for a new commander; Paulo Sousa was chosen in the end. Vítor Pereira was fired from Fenerbahçe recently, while Rui Vitória has been without a club for some time.

The name chosen for the position should happen in the coming weeks. As with Flamengo, the Portuguese dominate Atlético-MG’s preference.

