Silva publishes nude photo, and Gil do Vigor reacts; Look

Singer Silva started the year 2022 by sharing a nude photo to his Twitter followers this afternoon. In the publication, the artist appears sitting on the edge of a bed, fiddling with his cell phone and completely undressed. “Ready for 2022,” he wrote in the caption.

The image received 17,000 likes in just one hour and a series of comments. Among them was Gil do Vigor, ex-BBB. “Hi!” he wrote to the artist. Several fans joked about the interaction: “Gilberto doesn’t waste time,” commented one. “That one is fast,” said another. “Look at the shamelessness!” wrote a third.

Gil’s call, in turn, was received with enthusiasm by Silva, who soon after made an invitation to the ex-BBB. “Hey, can I call you to my block?”, said the singer, who should return with the carnival project this year with shows in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Vitória, Salvador, Brasília and Belo Horizonte. “Flame! Come on the DM,” Gil replied.

Recently, Gil, who is currently in Brazil, was caught kissing another boy during “Chá da Anitta”. The images were shared by influencer Rafael Uccman in Instagram Stories. The record of the kiss between Pernambuco and another boy was made while Anitta sang “Fake Love”.