Skeleton find of a 3,600-year-old tsunami victim off the coast of Turkey

Researchers from Turkey, Israel and Austria have unearthed the remains of a young man killed some 3,600 years ago by a tsunami caused by the eruption of the Thera volcano, located where it is today Santorini, Greek island of the Cycladic archipelago, located in the Aegean Sea (east of the Mediterranean Sea). in your article published in the magazine PNAS, scientists describe how the remains were found and how they were identified as belonging to a victim of the tsunami triggered by the eruption of Thera.

Previous research has shown that the eruption occurred sometime between 1500 BC and 1600 BC. It would have been so powerful that it would have caused the decline of the Minoan civilization on the island of Crete.

There is abundant evidence of ash that fell from the sky in areas around the eruption site, but there is little evidence of the tsunami. This is because tsunamis tend to pull debris and bodies back out to sea rather than leaving evidence on the shore. Because of this, the remains of the Thera tsunami victims had never been found.

multiple tsunamis

This appears to have changed with the young man’s remains found at the archaeological site of Çeşme-Bağlararası, off the coast of Çeşme Bay (western Turkey). The excavation site has yielded late Bronze Age artifacts for several years. Evidence of a tsunami, meanwhile, has emerged more recently: layers of ash and debris that a retaining wall prevented from returning to the sea. The young man’s remains were found pushed up against this retaining wall, positioned in a manner similar to those working on search efforts at current tsunami events. In addition to the young man, researchers found the remains of a dog.

The evidence further showed that that area of ​​the Turkish coast had been hit by several tsunamis related to the eruption of Thera. Radiocarbon dating of the materials surrounding the remains showed that they were no earlier than 1612 BC

The researchers also found damaged walls, rubble, sediment and ash, all representing evidence of multiple tsunamis. There was also evidence of what they describe as “deformed ditches”, likely created by people searching for victims shortly after the tsunami.

See too

+ Young man records the moment when a woman dies without knowing it was her mother

+ Learn about the effectiveness of each vaccine against Covid-19

+ Gracyanne Barbosa dance pole dance with new look

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ After suing daughter-in-law, Medina’s mother accuses her of having destroyed her house; see pictures

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Easy-to-make chocolate fondue with fruit

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach