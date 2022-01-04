Small caps: Check out 10 actions recommended by BTG for January | Companies

Shares of smaller companies of the stock exchange, the calls Small Caps have not had their best year. In 2021, B3’s Small Caps Index dropped 16% in the period, suffering more than the Ibovespa, which lost 12% , due to economic uncertainties and low liquidity of the assets listed in the index. Even so, many investors see the chance of higher returns in small businesses.

For those who were not shaken by last year’s result and want to bet on small caps, the bank BTG Pactual released yesterday, your 10 recommended actions for January 2022. The review team even expanded the recommended portfolio from five to 10 securities, noting that the number of options listed has also increased “materially over the past two years.”

Regarding the recommended portfolio of Small Caps for December, Locaweb and Santos Brasil entered, While Orizon and Jalles Machado left. To complete the list are: CBA, 3R Petroleum, 3tentos, ABC Bank, Track & Field, ClearSale, Desktop and Sinqia.

It is worth mentioning, however, that 3R Petroleum has just joined the elite of the stock exchange, the Ibovespa Index, as released by B3 on Monday as well.

In December, the recommended portfolio, which already had 10 assets, yielded 13% against a negative 3% for the Ibovespa and a 3.8% drop for the Small Caps Index. Considering the entire period of 2021, and already counting on any changes in the recommendation over the period, BTG’s recommended portfolio for Small Caps rose 10%, while the Ibovespa lost 12% and Small Caps depreciated 16%, explain the analysts in the report.

Check out a brief explanation of five of the 10 recommended roles:

“We are keeping CBA in our portfolio, as we see equities as one of the main beneficiaries of global decarbonization trends that are under our coverage, both in the short and long term”, comment the analysts Carlos Sequeira and Osni Carfi.

They mention that aluminum prices are currently at $2,800 per ton, after a series of interruptions and supply restrictions in recent months, pressured by China, which moves forward with its decarbonization agenda and limits aluminum production, and energy restrictions in Europe. Even though, global demand is solid, indicating potential for appreciation, expecting the offer to remain repressed.

“CBA differentiates itself by using 100% renewable energy sources in its production process, ready to capitalize on the future trend of decarbonization globally. This is one of the most interesting thematic moves under our coverage, with an industry restructuring itself from years of oversupply and low returns to a structurally much healthier situation,” they explain.

CBA is traded at approximately 3 times EV/EBTIDA (indicator that shows the relationship between the value of a company and the generation of cash from its main activity) in 2022. This means a 40% to 50% discount compared to peers.

“After the recent sale, we see shares trading at 5.3 times EV/Sales (indicator that shows the relationship between the value of a company and its sales) in 2022 and 26.3 times the Ebitda (estimated cash generation), which we consider an attractive entry point. Locaweb is trading online with (or even below) software companies that grow a fraction of what they do,” they wrote.

For them, the discrepancy between their assessment and other software companies is very large, so they added Locaweb to their portfolio.

For analysts, the oil and gas company could benefit from rising oil prices in 2022 and valuation potential with the acquisition of the Potiguar field, “a very attractive deal”.

“The company symbolizes the revival of the revitalization of oil assets on land and in shallow waters, and as one of the few industry players that are listed on the stock exchange, it offers scarcity value. In our opinion, the company also offers lower execution risk than its short lifespan of approximately two years suggests. They reinforce even if your already low production cost implies a resilient portfolio, even if the oil it sells, from wells that are more worn out, is cheaper.

“As one of the cheapest names in the O&G sector in Latin America (Even more after recent mergers and acquisitions), and with good production growth potential over the next 5 years, we believe that 3R’s risk-reward is asymmetric to the upside. It can also be a good option for those investors looking exposure to strong Brent prices with reduced exposure to political risks”, they add.

Our optimistic view of the company is supported by a better regulatory environment; better competitive dynamics in Santos, enabling the company to resume its price adjustments, including the already announced contract renewal with Maersk; favorable prospects for the sector port and infrastructure; and financial balance, supported by its net cash position”, explain the analysts about Santos Brasil.

They also add that the The global container transport industry is experiencing a positive moment, with a strong recovery in volumes after supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic.

“In this context, Santos Brasil is well positioned to meet the strong demand for containers,” they say. The estimate is that the company trades at an Internal Rate of Return (real IRR) of 10.33%, which is attractive to investors.

“By offering an integrated retail platform for agricultural inputs, commercialization and processing of soy into bran and oil and biodiesel, 3tentos is able to add incomparable value to its customers, providing not only services so that farmers can more efficiently cultivate their land, but also the convenience of being their main buyer after the harvest is concluded”, they emphasize.

For BTG analysts, it is a competitive advantage in the industry and makes it possible to retain customers.

“Furthermore, although still exposed to the volatility of commodity prices, 3tentos’ vertical integration and diversification have historically provided significant gains and margin resilience. Ultimately, 3tentos is leveraged on the success of Brazilian agribusiness without being fully leveraged on its cyclical aspects”, they add.

The estimate of profit 5-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is 21%. They also highlight that the Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) delivered “consistently above 30%”.