Smartband: Learn about smart wristband options that help you exercise | shopping guide

2022 has arrived, and with it the eternal famous goal of lose weight and try to get in shape in the new year. It takes a lot of willpower, but at least technology can help with that.

Smartbands – also called smart bracelets – are accessories that connect to the smartphone via a Bluetooth connection, without using wires.

These devices show how much your owner was active during the day – showing the total steps, how long you exercised, whether you were standing or not and they even assess the amount of stress, “telling” you to take a break to breathe background from time to time.

And they also show message and call notifications. But smartbands are much simpler devices – and cheaper – that smartwatches. If they can reach more than R$ 10,000, like the Apple Watch 7 with a titanium case, bands range from BRL 200 to BRL 900.

The values ​​were collected in the last week of December in the main online stores.

THE g1 selected five models of smart bracelets. See the list below and, at the end of the article, find out the main differences from smartbands to smartwatches.

THE Amazfit Band 5, by Huami, is a smart bracelet with 1.1 inch screen with an estimated battery life of 15 days. Its great differential is the alexa digital assistant, from Amazon, integrated into the product, to help run the connected home.

The model works with Android and iPhone smartphones. It has an oximeter, to check blood oxygenation, and a heart rate monitor.

Also, still monitor sleep, stress and menstrual cycle.

In the sports tracking part, there is 11 tracking modes, including running, walking, cycling and even swimming. The Amazfit Band 5 is waterproof (up to 50 meters deep).

At the end of December, the Amazfit Band 5 was sold for R$ 230, on average, in online stores.

Most expensive smartband on this list (BRL 900 in online stores in December), the Garmin Vivosmart 4 It features a 0.7 inch screen and estimated battery life of 7 days.

The bracelet has heart rate monitor, blood oxygenation and can measure sleep, stress and “body battery”, which indicates the energy level of who is using it.

In addition, Vivosmart 4 monitors the maximum level of oxygenation (VO2), which is good for monitoring aerobic capacity. Sports accompaniment modes include running, swimming, and gym workouts.

The product works with iPhone and Android, with the ability to reply to SMS on Android smartphones with predefined messages, something that the other models on this list don’t offer.

THE Huawei Band 6 has a 1.4 inch big screen and allows you to track activities of 96 sports – from running to swimming, through crossfit, parkour and even parachute jumping.

The bracelet brings heart rate monitor and oximeter to monitor blood oxygenation, with a battery that can last up to 14 days, according to the manufacturer. Works with iPhone and Android.

The device also monitors sleep, stress and menstrual cycle. Band 6 has protection against water, up to 50 meters deep.

At the end of December, the Huawei Band 6 was sold for R$350 in online stores.

THE Samsung Galaxy Fit2 brings a 1.1-inch screen, with a battery life that can reach up to 21 days, depending on the type of use.

smartband monitors heartbeat, stress and sleep, with a sports mode of five preset exercises.

The list can be expanded for more. 90 types of activities by the Samsung Health app, installed on Android or iPhone smartphones. The bracelet is water resistant (up to 50m depth).

The Galaxy Fit2 cost around R$350 in major internet stores in the last week of December.

THE Xiaomi My Smart Band 6 bring the largest screen on this list, 1.56 inch. Estimated battery life is 14 days.

The bracelet monitors heart rate and blood oxygenation, and can monitor stress level, sleep quality and menstrual cycle.

In the sports part, they are 30 modalities that can be tracked using the product. According to Xiaomi, it is possible to use with pilates, HIIT and zumba, between others.

The smartband also serves to accompany swimming thanks to the protection of up to 50 meters in depth.

Xiaomi’s model was in the R$700 price range in internet stores at the end of December.

What is the difference between smartband and smartwatch?

The main difference between smartbands and smartwatches is in the design and the number of functions offered.

At bracelets are more basic (and cheaper) models, with a small screen and sports tracking features, but without built-in GPS nor advanced features like electrocardiogram, present in some watches.

they can monitor exercises with a count of calories expended, measure heart rate and even check blood oxygenation. Some models also help keep track of the menstrual cycle.

It is worth noting that Health authorities and the manufacturers themselves warn that monitoring data from these devices is no substitute for medical monitoring.

THE absence of GPS on smartbands makes tracking outdoor exercises, for example, dependent on the smartphone being with you at all times.

Smartwatches have a look more like a conventional watch and can work without a cell phone nearby, storing music and even receiving calls, depending on the device

Another difference is in notifications: on smartbands, they are just prompts to check your phone on most models. On smartwatches, you can respond and interact with them.