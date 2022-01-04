Sony launches website with PlayStation Retrospective 2021

Sony launched a 2021 “PlayStation Retrospective” website to highlight last year’s games, characters, memories and great moments. Note that this is not the famous retrospective with player statistics, just events related to the brand and its consoles.

First, the company highlighted the 2021 “extraordinary newbies” of games that were popular with gamers and the media. Selene Vassos (Returnal), Colt Vahn (Deathloop), Kena (Kena: Bridge of Spirits) and May and Cody (It Takes Two) were chosen as the most popular names of the titles available for PS4 and PS5.

In addition, the “PlayStation Retrospective” highlighted some of Sony’s acquisitions for the PS Studios family, such as Housemarque, Bluepoint Games, Firesprite and Nixxes Software. This list still lacks the most recent purchase: Valkyrie Entertainment.

The Japanese company also listed the “return of the heroes” Ratchet and Clank (Ratchet & Clank: In Another Dimension), Sam Porter Bridges (Death Stranding Director’s Cut), Jin Sakai (Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut) and Agent 47 (Hitman 3 ).

The “unforgettable villains” of 2021 were not left out of the special, and Sony remembered four of them: Lady Dimitrescu (Resident Evil Village), Antón Castillo (Far Cry 6), IXION (Returnal) and Hades (Hades).

In addition, new versions of PlayStation 5 accessories also stood out last year, such as the unprecedented colors of DualSense (Midnight Black and Cosmic Red) and the Pulse 3D black headset.

PS5 2021 PlayStation Retrospective

