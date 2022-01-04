Soy continues to rise in Chicago on this Tuesday with the market paying attention to the revision…

The soybean market continues operating in positive field this Tuesday morning (4) on the Chicago Board of Trade. Oilseed futures, around 7:30 am (Eastern time), rose between 10 and 11.75 points, returning to target the US$ 14.00 per bushel. The January contract traded at $13.55 and the May contract at $13.76 per bushel.

The adverse weather in South America remains at the center of market attention, as well as cuts in estimates that have been made for the crops. In Brazil, StoneX consulting yesterday reduced its projection from 145.1 to 134 million tons in the 2021/22 season.

In Paraná alone, the Deral (Department of Rural Economy) corrected its number from 18.4 million tons in December to 13.1 million. Initial projections for the Paraná crop were of 21 million tons.

The forecasts still signal unfavorable conditions for important producing regions not only in Brazil – especially in the south of the country due to the drought, with the states already declaring a state of emergency – and the standards were maintained, at least until the middle of this month, also for Argentina and Paraguay.

Likewise, and also because of the concern with the weather, traders remain very attentive to the strong increases that have been registered among soy derivatives, in particular bran, which only this Monday (3) rose by 3% on the CBOT. Today, earnings are more timid.

The behavior of demand, especially with the beginning of the Brazilian harvest, is also closely monitored.

See how the market closed this Monday: