soy goes up in the night trade

Soybeans are on the rise and grains are on the rise in late-night trading in the first 2022 US session, according to information from agriculture.com. Concerns about dry weather in South America and demand signals boosted prices overnight.

Crops in southern Brazil were sown in extremely dry soils while farmers waited for rains that never came, according to data from WeatherTrends360. Planting in the north was done when there was plenty of moisture, but in the south farmers were not so lucky, the analyst said.

WeatherTrends360 said it expects rain across much of the country this week, but parts of Rio Grande do Sul, where humidity is in severe deficits, are unlikely to see the wetter patterns. Temperatures are also expected to be slightly above normal this week in much of Brazil, the agency said. Corn futures rose on signs of some demand for US supplies.

Exporters said last week that an unidentified country purchased 269,240 metric tons of corn for delivery in the campaign that began Sept. 1, according to the US Department of Agriculture. Soybean futures for March delivery jumped 21 1/2¢ to $13.60 a bushel overnight on the Chicago Board of Trade. Soybean flour gained $4.40 to $403.50 a short ton and soy oil added 0.93¢ to 57.46¢ a pound.

Corn futures for March delivery rose 6 1/2 cents to $5.99 a bushel. Wheat futures for March delivery rose 3¢ to $7.73 3/4 a bushel, while Kansas City futures gained 7¢ to $8.08½ a bushel.