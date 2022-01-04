SP has 24 confirmed cases of ‘flurone’, co-infection with Covid and influenza – 01/04/2022 – Equilíbrio e Saúde

The city of São Paulo has already registered 24 cases of coinfection by Covid-19 and influenza, a phenomenon that is being called “flurone”, a combination of the names of the two diseases.

The data has been confirmed to leaf in the early afternoon of Tuesday (4) by the Municipal Health Department.

According to the folder, since 2020, all hospitalized patients with SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) have collected samples for investigation of the influenza and Sars-CoV-2 viruses.

“Data from the Influenza Epidemiological Surveillance System [Sivep-Gripe] indicated 24 records of srag with coinfection with influenza and Covid-19, considering the detectable RT-PCR methodology for both viruses”, says the secretariat, in a note.

The folder also says that it is monitoring hospitalized patients with respiratory syndrome, carrying out a viral panel.

Covid-19 and influenza co-infection cases were also reported in Ceará and Rio de Janeiro.

This Tuesday morning, the Municipal Hospital of Brasilândia, currently dedicated to the reception and treatment of cases of flu-like illnesses, had 121 patients hospitalized in ICU beds (Intensive Care Unit) and 164 in the ward, which represents 70% of the occupation of the unit in the northern area of ​​the city of São Paulo, which also treats patients with Covid-19.

According to the infectologist Leonardo Weissmann, it is still not possible to know whether the co-infection increases the severity of the patient’s condition. “Both Covid-19 and influenza are respiratory diseases, but the so-called flurone is very new and we don’t know if the combination of the two viruses causes more serious illnesses.”

Weissmann warns that the tendency of double infection will increase due to the end-of-year festivities and the proximity to Carnival.

Tests

According to the city hall, one in four people tested at the 469 UBSs (Basic Health Units) in the city of São Paulo tested positive for the influenza virus.

According to the secretariat, between last Thursday (30), when rapid testing for the virus began, and Friday (31), 5,321 tests were performed, with 26% positive for the influenza virus. “The data refer to the diagnosis of influenza A and B”, says the secretariat.

Cases of flu-like illnesses have filled health facilities since the second half of last month.

According to the folder, of those confirmed, 97% pointed to influenza A and 3% to type B.

Tests are carried out in the face of a surge in cases of flu. In December 2021, 286,858 consultations were registered for people with respiratory conditions, against 111,949 consultations for patients with flu-like symptoms in November, an increase of 156%.

Data from visits to the municipal health network also show that suspected cases of Covid-19 were triggered. In November there were 56,220, of the total number of patients with symptoms. Last month, there were 133,501 suspected coronaviruses, an increase of 137.6%,

In the first three days of January, until the end of the morning of this Monday (3), 20,333 people with respiratory symptoms had been assisted, of which 11,585 were suspected of Covid-19.

Since last November 23, the city has resumed vaccination against the H1N1 virus, which has little effect on the current epidemic, caused by Darwin, a variant of the H3N2 influenza.

The vaccine is being applied throughout the network. Mega-stations, drive-thrus and partner pharmacies are open from 8 am to 5 pm, and integrated UBSs and Amas/UBSs (Ambulatory Medical Assistance) from 7 am to 7 pm.

Physician Renato Kfouri, director of SBIm (Brazilian Society of Immunizations), says that it is not recommended that a person who has already been vaccinated takes the same immunizing agent again and that it is necessary to wait for the new vaccination campaign, scheduled for April of next year.

The vaccine against H3N2 influenza should only be available from March onwards at private clinics.

Posts in the capital are also immunizing against Covid-19. According to the secretariat, it is possible to take both vaccines at once.

STAY TUNED

According to the Municipal Health Department, the flu syndrome is characterized by a person with an acute respiratory condition, with at least two of the following symptoms: