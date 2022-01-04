SP state server will have to prove vaccination against Covid-19 until next Sunday | São Paulo

The governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), signed a decree that obliges state servers to present proof of vaccination against Covid-19 until next Sunday (9).

The measure is mandatory for about 570 thousand professionals who work in direct and indirect state administration bodies. The determination was published in the Official Gazette this Tuesday (4).

Proof of vaccination at work: what does it look like after a government decree prohibiting the requirement?

The public servant must send the documents over the internet to the human resources of the respective sectors. Failure to comply with the deadline may result in the opening of an internal administrative disciplinary proceeding.

The proof will only be required in cases where the professional presents a medical certificate with some contraindication to the vaccine.

The rule that establishes possible punishments for those who do not present documentation is provided for in the Statute of Public Employees of the State (state law 10.261/68) and Disciplinary Regulation of the Military Police (complementary state law 893/01), in addition to internal rules and codes of conduct of public companies, foundations and state authorities.

According to the state government, other complementary rules may also be edited according to the needs of each secretariat or indirect administration bodies.

The state of São Paulo was the first in the country to initiate vaccination against Covid in the country with CoronaVac, a vaccine developed by Chinese pharmaceutical Sinovac Biotech with the Butantan Institute.

On Tuesday, 79.15% of the population of the state had the complete vaccination schedule.