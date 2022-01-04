Spider-Man 3 | Old villains were almost left in the post-credits scene

if not for Kevin Feige, president of the Marvel Studios, the villains of the multiverse in Spider-Man: No Return Home would have been relegated to an appearance in the film’s post-credits scene. This behind-the-scenes detail was told by the co-writer Chris McKenna, to The Wrap.

“The idea was to do something with the villains, but towards the end of the movie, I believe in a post-credit scene. Only after Kevin, I believe, said to us, ‘Remember we were going to put all the villains in the credits? The Sextet Sinister? Why don’t we make it into the movie, we make it the whole movie?” It completely changed our minds“he commented.

At that point, McKenna recounted, the apparition of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) was already right, which made the premise of the multiverse fit better. “The idea was to bring in Stranger to clean up the existential mess in Peter’s life, so things started to make sense“, he said.

Spider-Man: No Return Home is already playing in Brazilian cinemas, and should be released for streaming on HBO Max in 2022.