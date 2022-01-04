Square Enix announces that its games will enter the NFT market in 2022

The company also promises to explore the metaverse and artificial intelligence solutions

After Ubisoft start selling NFTs in Ghost Recon: Breakpoint as a way to test this market, another big company in the gaming world claims that it is committed to bringing blockchain technology to its titles. In an open letter published last Saturday (1), Square Enix president Yosuke Matsuda said the company is not only ready to focus on technology., as well as want explore the metaverse and artificial intelligence solutions.

Matsuda says the introduction of viable token-based economies will contribute to “sustainable growth” from what he called “decentralized games”. The executive stated that titles based on the new template will coexist with those that use the centralized template — described by him as a system in which there is a one-way relationship in which players and companies are linked by games that present themselves as “finished products”.

Without mentioning which titles can receive the new treatment, the president of Square Enix stated that there is a growing acceptance and knowledge of society about technologies associated with the encryption market. At the same time, he stated that the company will “keep an eye out for social changes in this space, listening to the different user groups that inhabit it”.

Square Enix can issue its own NFTs

While vague about Square Enix’s concrete plans for the NFT world, Matsuda’s letter makes it clear that the company is already studying the issuance of its own tokens in the near future. As pointed out by the Dual Shockers website, in practice the company entered this market on March 17, 2021, by issuing NFT stickers based on the franchise Million Arthur, mobile card game that had been closed in 2020.

The action, considered by the company as a “proof of concept”, proved to be successful and the tokens ran out in a matter of little time. In an interview with Famitsu, names like Yoshinori Kitase (producer of Final Fantasy), Yosuke Saito (producer of Nier) and Noriyoshi Saito (producer of dragon quest) said they were interested in the technology and believed that it could change games, but none said that it will be part of an upcoming project.



Square Enix’s positioning makes many believe that, in practice, the company is engaging in themes such as NFT, blockchain and metaverse to appeal to investors and show that you are aware of the latest market trends. It remains to be seen how the company’s initiatives in these markets will be received — recent bets from Ubisoft and GSC Game World show that the traditional public has great resistance to these technologies and is willing to protest against companies that adopt them.

