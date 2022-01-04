Stay on top of this Tuesday’s Top 5 Market News By Investing.com



By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – The US has reported 1 million Covid-19 cases a day – and the real number is probably higher than that. However, markets are still advancing on the assumption that the more rapid spread of a less virulent strain means the beginning of the end of the pandemic.

The Brazilian government plans privatization in 2022, but Congress itself does not take much faith. OPEC meets with its allies to decide on production quotas for February.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Tuesday, January 4th.

1. Ômicron peak

The US registered more than 1 million new Covid-19 cases on Monday, beating any country’s previous record. The numbers are skewed by the holidays, which have delayed release in some cases but which – as usual – have dramatically increased the broadcast potential.

Ômicron, the new dominant strain of the disease, appears to cause less severe illness than previous strains: hospitalizations are still about 30% below last year’s peak, and in South Africa, where the new variant first appeared, the wave of infections has peaked without burdening the country’s health service. Still, the increase in cases in the short term is leading to an increase in absenteeism, especially in service sectors such as airlines and healthcare. More than 4,000 flights were canceled last weekend in the US.

The Indian capital, New Delhi, re-imposed a weekend curfew to curb the rise in cases.

2. Schedule of privatizations

Despite the promise of disposing of 17 state-owned companies, the Bolsonaro government starts its last year in office without having carried out any privatization. For this year, seven companies are on the sales list, among them are Eletrobras (SA:), Correios and port companies that manage the Port of Santos.

The privatization of Correios and Eletrobras is seen with disbelief, since Congress did not include in the 2022 Budget the revenues from sales of the electricity company’s operations and the bill that makes the auction of the state’s mail piece possible is stalled. in the Senate.

In the political news, President Jair Bolsonaro is clinically stable after being hospitalized for an intestinal obstruction and, according to the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper, surgery will not be necessary. The president attributed the medical condition to the stab wound he took during the 2018 election campaign.

3. Operators agree to a two-week delay in the launch of 5G

Verizon (NYSE:) (SA:) and AT&T (NYSE:) (SA:) have agreed to delay the launch of 5G services for two weeks after further pressure from aviation regulators and airlines, but said their services would still start. In this month.

Operators are in a hurry to start monetizing the investments they’ve made in spectrum and network infrastructure, while the Federal Aviation Authority and airlines are concerned about the risk to cockpit security systems at nearby airports.

Airlines 4 America, an industry lobby group, threatened to cancel thousands of flights unless its concerns were resolved.

4. American stock market

US stocks are expected to open at new records later on in confidence that Ômicron will move the US toward collective immunity more quickly, allowing the economic recovery to continue unhindered.

Sentiment was also boosted by some catchy headlines, including Tesla’s (NASDAQ:) (SA:) record deliveries in the fourth quarter and Apple’s (NASDAQ:) (SA:) brief flirtation with a market value of $US 3 trillion.

At 8:58 am, futures for futures was up 0.33%, while 100 and futures were up 0.37% and 0.38%, respectively. The , ETF that measures the performance of Brazilian stocks on Wall Street, rose 0.88% in the pre-market. The opened up 0.74% on B3.

In the bond market, prices were consolidating at 1.62%, after climbing 13 basis points in the first few days of 2022, amid fears that inflation is likely to remain uncomfortably high in the coming months.

5. OPEC+ to continue increasing production quotas

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies are expected to proceed with another 400,000 barrels a day increase in production quotas starting in February, when they meet in Vienna.

Whether OPEC countries – particularly those in Africa and Latin America – will actually be able to meet these production quotas is another question. The bloc has failed to meet its production targets over the past three months, largely due to past underinvestment by state-owned oil companies. This is not a restriction for Russia or Saudi Arabia, the two biggest exporters in the bloc.

China has substantially cut export quotas for its refineries, in a move that suggests officials are keen to maintain control over domestic prices.

Futures rose 0.30% to $76.31 a barrel, while futures rose 0.34% to $79.25 a barrel.