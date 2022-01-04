Steam announces the most voted games by PC gamers in its awards

Winners are on sale until the 5th

Some game awards marked the last months of 2021. In the biggest one, the Game Awards, who took the GOTY statuette was creative and fun It Takes Two. And in the opinion of PC gamers, who took the title of game of the year? If you’ve visited the Steam store in the past few weeks, you’ve seen a poll open and it closed today. PC players elected Resident Evil Village as the best title of 2021.

There were 10 categories in all and It Takes Two, which has already won many awards, is also among the winners. The games are also on sale until the 5th, all but Farming Simulator 22. Check each one:

Among the games that competed for the title of game of the year were: Valheim, New World, Cyberpunk 2077 and Forza Horizon 5, in addition to the Resident Evil Village winner. Like It Takes Two, the Capcom title snapped up a few titles in the past year, including Game of the Year on Golden Joystick. Unlike TGA 2021, Forza Horizon 5 was among the nominees for best game of the year at the Steam Awards.



In case you’re not very familiar with the categories of these Steam awards, and wondering what “Made with Love” is all about, these are games that have been released a long time ago, but are still receiving new content. In this category, the games that competed with Terraria, which took the title, were: DOTA 2, RUST, No Man’s Sky and Apex: Legends.

The next awards that will take place at the end of the year, whatever they are, should be very fierce. Many important titles will arrive this year, a considerable number already have a release date, while others are only planned for 2022.

Only the first two months of the year will have the PC ports of God of War and Monster Hunter Rise, as well as Elden Ring, Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Dying Light 2: Stay Human, and the rest of year and many other titles.

