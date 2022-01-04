Still unannounced, Wesley is expected by Inter until the weekend in Porto Alegre | International

Details are lacking for Inter to formalize the hiring of Wesley Moraes. The center forward is agreed with the club from Rio Grande do Sul for this season. The expectation is that it will land in Porto Alegre by the end of the week.

The 25-year-old will be loaned out by England’s Aston Villa after defending Belgium’s Brugge. The agreement between the teams does not provide for the purchase of rights at the end of the contract.

Wesley arrives to be a pivot option to Alexander Medina’s scheme. The centre-forward, who built his career in Europe, is looking to rediscover the football that made him join the national team and return to Tite’s radar.

– My playing style is centered. However, despite my size and physical bearing, I know I have speed and movement. I was voted the best striker in Belgian football and they compared me to Lukaku, which made me happy – he said in a recent interview with ge.

1 of 1 Wesley Moraes is close to being announced by Inter — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF Wesley Moraes is close to being announced by Inter — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Wesley’s trajectory begins at Trencin, in Slovakia. In 2016, it caught the attention of Brugge and there stood out for four seasons, with 130 games played, 38 goals and 14 assists.

In the second half of 2019, he became the most expensive signing in the history of Aston Villa, from England, in a deal of 25 million euros.