Students form hearts with tractors to support sick colleague





Students lit a highway in Landstede, Netherlands, with about 100 tractors, forming a heart, to show support and affection to a critically ill colleague.

Students are from the second year of training in animal husbandry in the Dutch province of Overijssel.

They had the idea in the classroom, when they started to think about what could improve the mood of their classmate, but avoiding crowding.

“Unforgettable”, said Cor Land, a professor at Landstede, in Raalte, who guided the class’s action. “It all started in the classroom. This action was amazing.”

citizenship class

In the Earth citizenship class, the conversation revolved around doing something for each other.

“Students began to think about what they could do for their classmate. He is seriously ill and they couldn’t see him because of the pandemic. They wanted to do something to let him know they were thinking about him, that they care.

We deliberately did not go to the media because this was an action for a colleague, not to attract attention”, explained the professor.

tractors

While talking in the classroom, the idea of ​​doing something with tractors came up.

“Students have seen more actions of this type in recent years. Not just protest actions, but more often something beautiful is made with tractors for others.”

The students organized the act through social networks, calling other groups that knew their sick colleague.

In the end, about a hundred participants with tractors gathered on a plot of land in the De Zegge business park, agricultural training area, in late December.

“We had a group of six students. They coordinated all the tractors in the right place. It was fixed in fifteen minutes,” said Land.

‘He was speechless.’ The student said that he enjoyed the action very much: ‘I will never forget’, he said later.

See the formation of the heart in a Facebook post –

With information from BrightVibes