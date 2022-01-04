Study shows that humans have passed Covid-19 to deer and transmission between them is out of control; understand

UNITED STATES — Recent studies have shown that humans have infected wild deer with Covid-19 in several US states. There is even evidence that the coronavirus is spreading among animals.
American scientists collected fluid from the nostrils of white-tailed deer in Ohio and found evidence that humans had spread the coronavirus among mammals at least six times, according to a study published last month in the journal Nature.
About a third of the deer analyzed had active or recent infections, the study says. A similar search in Iowa of tissue — from roadkill and hunted deer — found widespread evidence of the virus.
The study suggests that the coronavirus may be spreading across species, with numbers reaching about 30 million cases in the US. No cases of deer-to-human Covid-19 spread have been reported, but it is possible, scientists say.
This finding is a reminder that human health is intertwined with that of animals, and that lack of attention to other species could prolong the pandemic and complicate the quest for control of Covid-19. The information was published on the American television network NBC.
New variant risk
The sustained and widespread circulation of the virus in deer could pose a risk to people if mutations in animals create a new variant. A population of wild animals that harbor the virus can also retain variations of the disease that are no longer circulating among humans, and allow them to return later.
At the beginning of the pandemic, scientists were concerned that the virus could pass from humans to other animals. One study found many mammals with receptors that could allow the virus to attach to their cells, and deer were among the high-risk species, which piqued the researchers’ interest.
Deer often walk in herds and touch their noses, making transmission a concern. The species, ubiquitous in many United States communities, is among the most abundant large mammals in the country.