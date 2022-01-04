Study shows that humans have passed Covid-19 to deer and transmission between them is out of control; understand

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Study shows that humans have passed Covid-19 to deer and transmission between them is out of control; understand 5 Views

UNITED STATES — Recent studies have shown that humans have infected wild deer with Covid-19 in several US states. There is even evidence that the coronavirus is spreading among animals.

See video:Students dig up and rescue dog buried in avalanche in the USA

American scientists collected fluid from the nostrils of white-tailed deer in Ohio and found evidence that humans had spread the coronavirus among mammals at least six times, according to a study published last month in the journal Nature.

About a third of the deer analyzed had active or recent infections, the study says. A similar search in Iowa of tissue — from roadkill and hunted deer — found widespread evidence of the virus.


Student receives dose of Covid-19 vaccine during a vaccination campaign for people aged 15 to 18 at a school in Ajmer, India Photo: SHAUKAT AHMED / AFP
Student receives dose of Covid-19 vaccine during a vaccination campaign for people aged 15 to 18 at a school in Ajmer, India Photo: SHAUKAT AHMED / AFP
Students aged 15 to 18 are waiting to be vaccinated with a dose of Covaxin against Covid-19 vaccine during a vaccination campaign at a school in Bangalore, India. Photo: MANJUNATH KIRAN / AFP
Students aged 15 to 18 are waiting to be vaccinated with a dose of Covaxin against Covid-19 vaccine during a vaccination campaign at a school in Bangalore, India. Photo: MANJUNATH KIRAN / AFP
Police officer urges people to step off the navy unit during restrictions to limit public meetings amidst the spread of coronavirus in Mumbai Photo: NIHARIKA KULKARNI / REUTERS
Police officer urges people to step off the navy unit during restrictions to limit public meetings amidst the spread of coronavirus in Mumbai Photo: NIHARIKA KULKARNI / REUTERS
Drivers queued on drive-thru systems to be tested for Covid-19 amid an increase in Ômicron variant infections in Ashdod, Israel Photo: AMIR COHEN / REUTERS
Drivers queued on drive-thru systems to be tested for Covid-19 amid an increase in Ômicron variant infections in Ashdod, Israel Photo: AMIR COHEN / REUTERS
Girl undergoes audition for Covid-19 in Jerusalem Photo: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS
Girl undergoes audition for Covid-19 in Jerusalem Photo: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS
Man takes covid-19 PCR test at SoFi Stadium during Los Angeles Chargers vs Denver Broncos game in Inglewood, Calif. Photo: Kirby Lee / USA TODAY Sports
Man takes covid-19 PCR test at SoFi Stadium during Los Angeles Chargers vs Denver Broncos game in Inglewood, Calif. Photo: Kirby Lee / USA TODAY Sports
Panel announces covid-19 testing outside Indianapolis Motor Speedway, while Ômicron variant continues to spread in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA Photo: CHENEY ORR / REUTERS
Panel announces covid-19 testing outside Indianapolis Motor Speedway, while Ômicron variant continues to spread in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA Photo: CHENEY ORR / REUTERS
Volunteers hand out government-supplied rapid tests of Covid-19 in north east London Photo: TOLGA AKMEN / AFP
Volunteers hand out government-supplied rapid tests of Covid-19 in north east London Photo: TOLGA AKMEN / AFP
Woman leaves a local government building after collecting free covid self-test kits amidst outbreak of disease in London Photo: HENRY NICHOLLS / REUTERS
Woman leaves a local government building after collecting free covid self-test kits amidst outbreak of disease in London Photo: HENRY NICHOLLS / REUTERS
Passengers from a ship that tested negative for Covid-19 are evacuated at the Lisbon dock. The German cruise ship "Aida Nova", with 4,197 passengers and crew, has been docked for 3 days in Lisbon due to positive passengers for Covid-19. Cases increased from 14 cases to 64 infected people Photo: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP
Passengers from a ship that tested negative for Covid-19 are evacuated at the Lisbon dock. The German cruise “Aida Nova”, with 4,197 passengers and crew, has been docked for 3 days in Lisbon due to positive passengers for Covid-19. Cases increased from 14 cases to 64 infected people Photo: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP

The study suggests that the coronavirus may be spreading across species, with numbers reaching about 30 million cases in the US. No cases of deer-to-human Covid-19 spread have been reported, but it is possible, scientists say.

This finding is a reminder that human health is intertwined with that of animals, and that lack of attention to other species could prolong the pandemic and complicate the quest for control of Covid-19. The information was published on the American television network NBC.

New variant risk

The sustained and widespread circulation of the virus in deer could pose a risk to people if mutations in animals create a new variant. A population of wild animals that harbor the virus can also retain variations of the disease that are no longer circulating among humans, and allow them to return later.

Video:Without a mask, a woman takes off her dress and ties it over her face to enter an ice cream parlor in Argentina; see video

At the beginning of the pandemic, scientists were concerned that the virus could pass from humans to other animals. One study found many mammals with receptors that could allow the virus to attach to their cells, and deer were among the high-risk species, which piqued the researchers’ interest.

Deer often walk in herds and touch their noses, making transmission a concern. The species, ubiquitous in many United States communities, is among the most abundant large mammals in the country.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

SP state server will have to prove vaccination against Covid-19 until next Sunday | São Paulo

The governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), signed a decree that obliges state servers …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved