Suno will now have XP as a minority partner; understand the agreement

XP Inc. announces the signing of an agreement to acquire a strategic minority stake in the Group suno, involving Suno Research, Suno Asset, among other content, data and analysis fronts on the financial market. The partnership will expand access to financial market content to millions of people and leverage Suno’s development through the XP Inc. ecosystem, primarily accelerating the growth of Suno Asset.

Founded in 2016, the company produces free content, through analysis, news, books, courses, among others, and paid content, such as reports, recommended portfolios and consulting, distributed through a unique digital ecosystem and some of the biggest financial influencers of Brazil. In addition, in 2021, Suno launched its own independent asset management company, the Suno Asset, which has been showing an exponential growth rate.

To the XP Inc., the partnership strengthens the offer of quality and exempt financial content and products, enhancing the reach through its brands, which, in addition to XP itself, include the platforms of Rico, Clear, IM+ and the Xpeed investment school. As for Suno, the transaction will be strategic to accelerate growth, starting from the partnership with the largest investment company in the country, with more than 3.3 million customers.

Check out the video about the ad from partnership between XP and Suno:

“Partnering with one of the most exponents of content, analysis and management in the market opens the way to enhance the experience of investors from all platforms. It is the union of the largest Brazilian investment company with the largest independent authority on finance in Brazil’s digital world, with the objective of empowering and facilitating investor decision-making on all fronts”, he says Karel Luketic, partner and CEO of XP Inc.

Suno has around 280 employees, who work on multiple fronts to ensure the production of first-rate finance content and financial products, as well as a unique experience, with over 150,000 customers on its platforms and an audience of over 12 million of people on their portals and 6 million followers on their different social networks.

“Few people know about this, but the idea for Suno was practically born within Infomoney, when I produced content aimed at long-term investors there. Now, with this strategic partnership, the Brazilian investor wins the most. Uniting the proven market intelligence of Suno with the capillarity and distribution of XP Inc., which will allow the investor to have an unparalleled experience.”, he says James Reis, founder of Suno.

The governance established between the two companies guarantees the suno full independence in acting on all fronts. The closing of the transaction is subject to certain conditions precedent that are usual in this type of transaction.

Suno Notícias, Suno Asset and Suno Research are companies of the Suno Group and act independently. Suno honors its commitment to transparency and the search for reputable and trustworthy information, in this sense, we understand that it is important to give total transparency to the market about the company’s financial and commercial interests. We emphasize that the communication is not an investment recommendation.