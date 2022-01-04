Taliban orders beheadings of female mannequins in Afghan stores

The Taliban ordered a series of beheadings of dummies, according to reports cited by the “Insider” website, claiming that fashion objects are “idols” prohibited by Islam.

In recent days, shopkeepers in Herat (Afghanistan) have reportedly been instructed to remove heads from female mannequins.

The fundamentalist Islamic militia, which returned to power last year after the withdrawal of US troops, believes the dummies were being worshiped as idols, and the Qur’an considers idolatry a unpardonable sin.

Mannequin in Afghanistan Photo: Reproduction

Mannequins with their heads covered in an Afghan store Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

The order to remove the heads of the mannequins was given by the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, as reported by the “Times”. The ministry’s local department has warned that those who ignore the order may face severe punishments.

According to the Raha Press agency, although the initial order called for the entire mannequin to be removed, an agreement was reached so that only the heads were torn off.

Sky News recently reported that the ministry ordered taxi drivers not to take women on long journeys unless they have a male escort. The order contrasts with the Taliban’s declaration on reassuming power, when it guaranteed that women’s achievements would be respected. In practice, the promise was not confirmed.

Despite various international sanctions, the Taliban regime continues to impose sharia — interpretation of laws with a religious bias — to its citizens. Public executions for “religious crimes” were again carried out.