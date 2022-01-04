Talles Costa is called by Ceni to train in the professional and embezzles São Paulo at Copinha | São Paulo

São Paulo lost an important name for the beginning of the Copa São Paulo campaign. Midfielder Talles Costa, under-17 world champion, was called up by Rogério Ceni to do the pre-season with the professional and is out, at least, from the beginning of the competition.

Ceni decided to call the 19-year-old midfielder to perform on the 10th, which takes Talles Costa out of the team’s debut in the tournament, scheduled for Wednesday, at 7:30 pm (GMT), against CSE.

1 of 2 Talles Costa at São Paulo training — Photo: Erico Leonan / saopaulofc Talles Costa at São Paulo training — Photo: Erico Leonan / saopaulofc

The departure of Talles Costa from the group for this beginning of the tournament was announced by Alex’s assistant in the under-20, PC de Oliveira, to the IESP podcast and confirmed by ge with people connected to the category.

+ Read more news about São Paulo

Talles Costa arrived for Copinha as one of the main names of the São Paulo cast. In addition to the U-17 world title in 2019, the young man has the credential of having already played for the tricolor professional.

Talles Costa is Brazil’s highlight at the U-17 World Cup

By being enrolled in the tournament, Talles Costa can still play Copinha. However, as the pre-season with the professional will do, he will hardly return to base at the beginning of 2022.

In season 2021, the young player played in 16 matches for the professional, all under the command of Hernán Crespo. Talles Costa’s contract with São Paulo runs until December 2024.

Rogério Ceni, on the other hand, took the boy to the games against Grêmio and América-MG, in the final stretch of the Brasileirão; however, Talles Costa was only on the bench.

+ Watch: all about the negotiations of the São Paulo