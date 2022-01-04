Tatá Werneck gets cut on the internet after causing “climate” between Selton Mello and Juliette

This Sunday (2), Tata Werneck was in the Best of the Year and did not fail to make his humorous tirades. One of them was to deliver the “couple” Juliette Freire and Selton Mello, but an internet user decided to needle her for it. The answer came killer!

“My God, Tata is too weak and forced; it only knows how to reduce women to men. Unbelievable”, fired a tweeter, identified as Rodolffo’s fan club, who has already been shipped with Juliette for some time.

Tatá lost patience with this person, on Twitter, and took a huge cut: “Can I offer you a portion of r*la so you can enjoy while you piss me off? Love, I’m in mourning. Go take it up your ass, bitch*”.

It is worth mentioning that the recordings of the annual Globo awards were made on December 15th and Rafael Vitti’s wife went — with him — to the house of Marcelo Adnet and his wife, in the company of Juliette and Selton, as well as Danton Mello, Letícia Colin, Chay Suede and a few others.

“The award was so beautiful and exciting, that it yielded a very nice review here. It’s good to be with you for a bit. We were all tested and negative, in an exam done yesterday, in addition to (at least) two doses in the arm”, wrote Adnet on the social network, about the special meeting.

Tatá Werneck loses his grandmother and makes an emotional outburst

When recalling a statement given by her grandmother during the Confidential Archive, by the extinct Domingão do Faustão, the famous woman lamented the death of Dona Hermelinda, Denguinho.

“This has always been my biggest fear since I was a child: losing my grandmother Denguinho. My soul mate. My best friend. My confidant. The woman who taught me to have faith. The woman who taught me to be strong. I thought I couldn’t bear it. I even fainted”, declared Tatá, in an outburst on Instagram.

“I wish I had the strength for you to go away holding my hand. But I’m scared. I thought I wouldn’t have the courage. But you waited for me. Waited for me to strengthen myself. She told me she would only leave when everyone was happy”, continued Clara Maria’s mother, speaking of her sadness at her grandmother’s departure.

Check out:

