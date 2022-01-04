team felt pressure on account of Demon’s Souls

Remade by Bluepoint Games, the remake of Demon’s Souls is serving as one of the inspirations for Elden Ring’s devs. Apparently, the team felt “extra pressure” from the classic visuals in the new PlayStation 5 version.

In an interview with EDGE magazine, Hidetaka Miyazaki, the creator of the original 2009 game, reported that the team prioritizes the graphics part less to pay attention to other elements — like gameplay, for example. However, given the praise that the remake won due to the graphics, this would have generated more dedication in this aspect.

Yes, I’m sure our graphic design team felt that pressure more than anyone else. And not just with Elden Ring, but with every game we make. Graphic fidelity is not something we prioritize. What we ask for on the graphical side depends on the systems and requirements of the game itself, but there is less priority compared to the other development elements.

Miyazaki says Elden Ring’s team is committed

Also in the interview, the director praised the dedication of the game’s development team, which has been trying to create “the most beautiful games” in the studio.

So this is always an area where I even apologize to my graphics team because I know they work really hard. And they worked hard on Elden Ring. Our graphics development team and our programmers have been working hard to create new features and the most beautiful games we’ve ever made.

Remembering Elden Ring will be released on February 25th for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Looking forward to the new adventure from FromSoftware? Comment your expectations below!