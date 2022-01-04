Teenager diagnosed with Covid and Influenza in Rio de Janeiro

A 16-year-old teenager tested positive for both covid-19 and influenza in the city of Rio de Janeiro. With complete immunization against the new coronavirus and immunized with the flu vaccine, the boy had the double infection confirmed by two different laboratories. One of the results came out on December 30th, and the other on the 31st.

In a statement, the SES (State Department of Health) of Rio said it is unaware of cases of double contamination, but this afternoon (3), it came into contact with the boy’s family.

Test confirms dual infection, covid and flu, in a 16-year-old teenager in Rio de Janeiro Image: Reproduction

Flurona

The first reported case of concurrent contamination has been identified in Israel is called “flurone”. The first patient diagnosed was a pregnant young woman who had not had either vaccine.

Rio’s case had runny nose and fever

As soon as the young Brazilian manifested symptoms, last Thursday (30), he was taken by his parents to undergo the test. The result scared the family. “He was complaining of a runny nose, he had a mild fever that reached about 37 degrees, he complained of malaise, but always mild symptoms. For reasons of conscience, we decided to take him for a test and found that he was positive for both the flu and for covid,” he told the UOL 62-year-old lawyer Marco Antonio Oliveira, the boy’s father.

The boy is a football player and lives with his 77-year-old mother, father and grandmother, who have heart and respiratory problems. Until then, no one in the family had been infected with either of the two diseases. Bruno was the first in the house.

“We were very worried, even because we didn’t know anyone who had gone through this. Our concern was that he would be ill, have stronger symptoms, but thank God that didn’t happen and no one else was contaminated. As no one here at home has had it. covid, we didn’t know how things would be,” said the boy’s father. Everyone had already taken the third booster, except Bruno, due to his age.

Oliveira says that, as he had never seen a case of double infection, he assumed that the laboratory had made a mistake. Therefore, they sought a second exam. “If we hadn’t tested it, we would never have known. He could be walking around and contaminating everyone. That’s exactly why we decided to warn people,” he said.

As the boy is an athlete, every month the family takes the covid test as a precaution. After receiving the results of the two tests, Bruno consulted a family doctor who recommended rest, 10 days of isolation and medication just to treat flu symptoms.

Concerned about not contaminating the family, the boy is on the fifth day of isolation. He spends the day in his room, and when he needs to do something in another room, he always wears a mask. “At first he was upset because he stayed away from his girlfriend. The two would spend the upset together. He said: ‘Wow, I just caught them and I caught them right away?’ It turned out that his girlfriend also caught the flu and they both had to spend the year again separated,” said the father.

Officially, the case is not yet in the data from the State Department of Health. “So far there is no confirmed case of simultaneous infection by Covid-19 and Influenza. The SES clarifies that in general cases are notified by the disease with greater severity, in this case, Covid-19”. The agency also informed that “there are no published scientific studies that confirm the clinical or immunological implications of the joint infection. The Secretariat reinforces that it will monitor any occurrence that may be notified in the state”.

Three cases in Ceará

At least three cases of “flurone” were registered in Ceará. The patients are two one-year-old children and a 52-year-old man, all residents of Fortaleza. According to the Department of Health of Ceará, the two babies were admitted to a private hospital, but had no worsening of the clinical picture and have already been discharged. The adult did not need hospitalization.