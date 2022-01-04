Teenager living in Rio tests positive for Covid-19 and also Influenza – Official Site of Rádio BandNews Rio de Janeiro FM

Home > City > Teenager living in Rio tests positive for Covid-19 and also Influenza

According to family members, the 16-year-old boy underwent two tests in private laboratories, which indicated the double infection

Per Priscilla Xavier, at 9:52 am – 01/03/2022

(Photo: BandNews FM Art)

The 16-year-old teenager who tested positive for Covid-19 and for Influenza is doing well and is socially isolated. Bruno Soutto’s diagnosis occurred after two exams in private laboratories, which showed the double infection.

Bruno’s case would be the first in the state of Rio de Janeiro. Recently, in Israel, a pregnant woman tested positive for both diseases. The rare mixture among the viruses was nicknamed “Flurona”, a combination of Influenza and Corona.

According to infectologist José Pozza, simultaneous infection is not uncommon. He also underscores the importance of vaccination and essential care to avoid infection.

The mother of the teenager infected with the two diseases, Adriana Soutto, says that he started to feel mild symptoms last Wednesday (29). The family decided to submit Bruno to the Respiratory Panel, capable of identifying the Influenza A and B, Respiratory Syncytial and Covid viruses. The result confirmed the double infection.

According to Adriana, the family was surprised with the results.

Through a note, the State Department of Health said that it was not notified of any diagnosis of double infection. The Municipal Health Department said that it has not yet been notified of cases in the municipality. The Secretariat also added that the national information systems had not yet been updated and, in the future, the case could be notified.

