The 10 Stocks That Can Deliver the Biggest Dividend Returns on the Stock Exchange in 2022 – Money Times

THE economics carried out a survey to find out which shares are candidates to pay more dividends in 2022.

For the research, the share price on the last day of 2021 and the same volume of dividends and interest on equity distributed per share in 2021 were considered.

“This survey considers a 100% quantitative methodology, it is recommended a more detailed analysis of the companies, which the survey does not consider, before making any investment”, informs the platform.

Among the ten stocks, emphasis on commodities, such as Gerdau (GGBR4), Petrobras (PETR3;PERT4) and OK (VALLEY3) and electrical, such as the Copel (CPLE6).

The best

The share with the best dividend yield projected for 2022 is the bradespar (BRAP3).

The company’s profit in 2020 was BRL 1,467 billion and in the nine months of 2021 the company recorded BRL 5,118 billion in profit, which is 248.9% higher than the profit in 2020.

The share in 2021 remunerated its shareholder with dividends and JCP’s at a 19.14% dividend yield.

See the full list: