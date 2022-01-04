The 10 Stocks That Can Deliver the Biggest Dividend Returns on the Stock Exchange in 2022 – Money Times

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on The 10 Stocks That Can Deliver the Biggest Dividend Returns on the Stock Exchange in 2022 – Money Times 6 Views

Ibovespa, Markets, Shares
For the survey, the share price on the last day of 2021 and the same volume of dividends and interest on equity distributed by the share in 2021 were considered (Image: Diana Cheng/Money Times)

THE economics carried out a survey to find out which shares are candidates to pay more dividends in 2022.

For the research, the share price on the last day of 2021 and the same volume of dividends and interest on equity distributed per share in 2021 were considered.

“This survey considers a 100% quantitative methodology, it is recommended a more detailed analysis of the companies, which the survey does not consider, before making any investment”, informs the platform.

Among the ten stocks, emphasis on commodities, such as Gerdau (GGBR4), Petrobras (PETR3;PERT4) and OK (VALLEY3) and electrical, such as the Copel (CPLE6).

The best

The share with the best dividend yield projected for 2022 is the bradespar (BRAP3).

The company’s profit in 2020 was BRL 1,467 billion and in the nine months of 2021 the company recorded BRL 5,118 billion in profit, which is 248.9% higher than the profit in 2020.

The share in 2021 remunerated its shareholder with dividends and JCP’s at a 19.14% dividend yield.

See the full list:

PositionCompanytickerDividend Yield projected for 2022
1bradesparBRAP344.53%
twobradesparBRAP442.69%
3GerdauGOUA420.39%
4PetrobrasPETR419.87%
5OKVALLEY318.77%
6CopelCPLE618.67%
7PetrobrasPETR318.41%
8CopelCPLE617.86%
9UnipairUNIP614.96%
10CPFL EnergiaCPLE313.80%

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

C&A, Zara and Nike Suppliers Don’t Even Pay Minimum Wage in India | Economy

FreePik C&A, Zara and Nike suppliers do not pay minimum wage in India More than …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved