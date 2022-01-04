The 5 most anticipated functions for WhatsApp in 2022

This year has everything to be one of the most excited users of the tool. Check out what’s to come in news below!
THE Whatsapp ended the year 2021 with a golden key and many new features in the list of functions, such as the possibility to speed up audio messages, send files that self-destruct, archive individual and group conversations, among others. In 2022, the messenger promises even more releases.
According to the WABetaInfo portal, specializing in messenger news, this has everything to be one of the best years for the tool users. This is because numerous new features are already in the testing phase and can be released at any time. Discover some of them below!
5 functions most awaited by WhatsApp users in 2022
Check out a list of five tools that promise to move the messenger this year:
- Administrators will be able to delete posts in groups: in addition to chat participants who send messages, group administrators can exclude everyone from sending a message. The phrase “The message has been removed by an administrator” promises to generate heated discussions among participants.
- Hide last visa from specific contacts: this is a feature that is highly requested by users who want more privacy in the app. In September, WABetaInfo announced the beginning of the testing phase for this functionality. The prediction is that the messenger will soon allow the user to select the contact who would have access to the “Last seen” option.
- Function to transcribe audio: as the name implies, the user will be able to read instead of listening to an audio message received. It is expected that the feature will be made available initially to iOS users, who have Apple’s own voice recognition function. Saved messages will be saved in a separate session of the app, allowing the user to revisit them whenever they need to.
- Warning of print of conversations and photos: a long-awaited function by those who use the application is the warning of prints. In practice, the feature allows the user to be informed when the contact takes screenshots, whether photos (including temporary ones) or conversations. Despite the self-destructing messaging system, it is still possible to take a screenshot before the file falls apart.
- Option to react to messages: finally, one of the most awaited options by users is the one that allows users to react to individual messages from contacts (heart, “chevron”, laughs), as is done on Facebook and Instagram Messenger, for example. The novelty entered the testing phase in September 2021, and can be released at any time.