The country will have more jobs in 2022, but the unemployment rate will not fall; why? – 01/04/2022

The opening of job vacancies in 2022 will maintain the trend of recovery registered in 2021, both in the formal contract and in informal work. But this increase in employed workers is unlikely to reduce much of the unemployment rate, which will continue to hover around 13%, economists predict.

With the normalization of activities in the economy, especially in commerce and the services sector, there will be an increase in vacancies. But the unemployment rate is not going to go down because more people who weren’t even looking for a replacement in the market because of the crisis will now return to looking for opportunities. That way, these people will count in the statistics. In other words, more people will be employed, but at the same time more people will be looking for a job.

For the occupancy rate, we expect an increase of 3.8%, but the unemployment rate drops a little, from 13.4% in 2021 to 13% at the end of 2022 because there will be more people returning to the workforce.

Mário Sérgio Carraro Telles, executive manager of economics at CNI (National Confederation of Industries)

Average income must not go up

With more people working, the total amount of income paid to workers in the country, the so-called wage bill, will increase.

But the real average income, that is, what each employee earns on average, should remain stable or even decline, because of inflation, which will remain high in 2022.

The job market must improve. It is the last economic variable to enter the crisis, and the last to leave. But it will be a small improvement.

Joelson Sampanio, professor of economics at FGV EESP (School of Economics at Fundação Getulio Vargas)

Standardization of activities open vacancies

The pandemic interrupted the functioning of several activities of the economy, in particular trade and services (bars, restaurants, accommodation, travel, gyms, beauty salons, etc.) and informal work (street vendors, for example), just the sectors that most employ Brazilians, accounting for 68% of jobs in the country.

The unemployment rate reached a record 14.9% in the first quarter of 2021. With the reopening of activities throughout the year, the services sector started to hire again. The unemployment rate started to decline, but at a slower pace than the pace of creation of new jobs.

Unemployment rate (according to IBGE)

3rd quarter 2021 : 12.6%

: 12.6% 2nd quarter 2021 : 14.2%

: 14.2% 1st trim. 2021 : 14.9%

: 14.9% 4th trim. 2020 : 14.2%

: 14.2% 3rd quarter 2020 : 14.9%

: 14.9% 2nd quarter 2020 : 13.6%

: 13.6% 1st trim. 2020 : 12.4%

: 12.4% 4th trim. 2019 : 11.1%

: 11.1% 3rd quarter 2019 : 11.9%

: 11.9% 2nd quarter 2019 : 12.1%

: 12.1% 1st trim. 2019 : 12.8%

: 12.8% 4th trim. 2018: 11.7%

The unemployment rate in the country dropped to 12.6% in the third quarter, which still represents 13.5 million people. When the rate hit 14.9%, there were 14.8 million unemployed. The employed population reached 93 million, with the growth of vacancies.

The percentage of informal workers reached 40.6% of the employed population, or 38 million workers. This is above 40% from the previous quarter and 38% from a year earlier.

Importantly, the recovery of the labor market in 2021 took place on a very low base of 2020. So, for 2022, we should not see significant improvement in the midst of a still weak economy.

Fábio Pina, economist at FecomercioSP

More vacancies where salaries are lower

This scenario should continue throughout 2022, especially in the first half, say economists. The opening of vacancies will focus on the services sector, especially on activities that pay lower salaries.

Therefore, the average real income of the population, that is, already discounting the impact of inflation, should continue to fall.

In 2021, until September, the usual real income was R$ 2,459.00, a decrease of 4% compared to the second quarter of the year, and 11.1% compared to the third quarter of 2020.

We do not forecast GDP growth in 2022, and companies are still struggling. It will be difficult for there to be substantial improvement in employment.

Antonio Corrêa de Lacerda, professor at the Faculty of Economics at PUC-SP and president of Cofecon (Federal Council of Economics)

Inflation and interest hinder employment and income

As Corrêa de Lacerda points out, job creation will not accelerate in 2022, due to an economy that will be colder.

The GDP (Gross Domestic Product) will decelerate, from a 4.6% growth in 2021, to just 0.5% next year, according to projections made by more than 100 financial institutions and consultants for the weekly Bulletin survey Focus, from the Central Bank.

There are already some among market economists who say that GDP will decrease in 2022, that is, that Brazil will have a real recession.

If the recessive scenario is confirmed, unemployment should rise, with an increase in the underemployment of work in the economy, which already exceeds 20% of the workforce.

André Roncaglia, economics professor at Unifesp (Federal University of São Paulo)

This weaker economy is largely to blame for rising interest rates, economists say. The Selic benchmark interest rate, which started 2021 at 2%, is already at 9.25% and should go up to 11.75% next year – the highest since 2017.

Interest rates are rising to fight inflation, which got out of government control and reached the highest level since 2003.

The problem, economists say, is that as long as inflation does not go down, workers continue to be harmed in two ways.

On the one hand, he sees prices in the economy rising faster than wages. On the other hand, companies hire less, because of higher interest rates.

Without government investment prospects or stimulus to economic growth and the generation of new jobs, the labor market will continue to slide, creating precarious occupations, with lower income. Thus, with falling family income, more people will need to leave to seek placement in the labor market, which will keep unemployment rates high.

Fausto Augusto Junior, technical director of Dieese (Interunion Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies)

High Dollar Can Help Industry Jobs

CNI’s executive economics manager, Mário Sérgio Carraro Telles, has a more optimistic view, especially for the industry, which should register new job openings in 2022.

According to him, the dollar will continue to appreciate in 2022, at around R$ 5.60. This will favor industry exports and even import substitution within the country.

In other words, the Brazilian industry is going to produce more to sell abroad and also to supply the domestic market, which may exchange imported products for national ones in some sectors. To increase production, the industry must hire more workers.

The CNI economist has one of the most optimistic forecasts for the Brazilian GDP in 2022. This is one of the reasons that also support his expectations for an increase in employment in 2022.