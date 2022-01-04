The curious relationship between guards and Chernobyl’s stray dogs

Abhishek Pratap 2 mins ago News Comments Off on The curious relationship between guards and Chernobyl’s stray dogs 0 Views

dog in chernobyl

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

“For me personally (living with dogs) is sort of a symbol of the continuity of life in this post-apocalyptic radioactive world,” says Chernobyl guard

Upon reaching the radiation-stricken scene of the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone in Ukraine, it didn’t take long for Bogdan to realize he would have unexpected companions in his new job. In his early days as a guard at one of Chernobyl’s checkpoints, he began sharing the site with a pack of dogs.

Bogdan (not his real name) has been working in that area for nearly two years and now knows the dogs well. Some have names; others do not. Some stay close by, others stay away—they come and go as they please. Bogdan and the other guards feed the dogs, provide shelter, and sometimes care for illnesses and injuries. And bury them when they die.

In a way, these dogs are refugees from the 1986 disaster, when reactor No. 4 at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant exploded. As a result, tens of thousands of people were evacuated from the nearby town of Pripyat — instructed to leave their pets behind.

In an attempt to prevent the contamination from spreading, Soviet soldiers shot and killed many of the stray animals. But there is no doubt that some hid and survived.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Notre-Dame’s Renovation Plans Revolt Some Preservationists – International

PARIS – The latest in a series of controversies surrounding the renovation of the Notre …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved