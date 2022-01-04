The curious relationship between guards and Chernobyl’s stray dogs

3 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, “For me personally (living with dogs) is sort of a symbol of the continuity of life in this post-apocalyptic radioactive world,” says Chernobyl guard

Upon reaching the radiation-stricken scene of the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone in Ukraine, it didn’t take long for Bogdan to realize he would have unexpected companions in his new job. In his early days as a guard at one of Chernobyl’s checkpoints, he began sharing the site with a pack of dogs.

Bogdan (not his real name) has been working in that area for nearly two years and now knows the dogs well. Some have names; others do not. Some stay close by, others stay away—they come and go as they please. Bogdan and the other guards feed the dogs, provide shelter, and sometimes care for illnesses and injuries. And bury them when they die.

In a way, these dogs are refugees from the 1986 disaster, when reactor No. 4 at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant exploded. As a result, tens of thousands of people were evacuated from the nearby town of Pripyat — instructed to leave their pets behind.

In an attempt to prevent the contamination from spreading, Soviet soldiers shot and killed many of the stray animals. But there is no doubt that some hid and survived.

This video format is not compatible with your device. Video subtitle, Chernobyl, 35 years later: an exciting homecoming

Now, 35 years later, hundreds of stray dogs roam the 2,600 km² of Chernobyl’s Exclusion Zone, established to restrict human traffic entering and leaving the area. Nobody knows which of these dogs are direct descendants of the abandoned animals and which may have come from other places to the region. But now they’re all Exclusion Zone dogs.

Credit, Chernobyl Guards/Jonathon Turnbull Photo caption, Some of the dogs that live in Chernobyl may be descendants of animals abandoned during the 1986 evacuation, but others may have come from outside the exclusion zone.

These dogs’ lives are dangerous. They are at risk from radioactive contamination, wolf attacks, forest fires and starvation, and other threats. The average lifespan of dogs in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone is just five years, according to the Clean Futures Fund, a non-governmental organization that monitors and provides assistance to dogs living in the Exclusion Zone.

The fact that dogs inhabit this abandoned place is well known. Some of them even became minor celebrities on social media. Lucas Hixson, co-founder of the Clean Futures Fund — who abandoned his research career to care for the animals — offers virtual tours of the Exclusion Zone showing the dogs.

But little is known about the local workers who interact with these dogs on a daily basis. Jonathon Turnbull, a PhD candidate in geography at Cambridge University in the United Kingdom, realized that these people’s stories might be worth piecing together. “If I wanted to get to know the dogs,” he says, “I would need to talk to the people who know them best—who are the guards.”

He uncovered heartwarming stories about the guards’ relationship to the animals they encounter in this abandoned environment—stories that offer a better understanding of the deep connection between dogs and humans.

Credit, Chernobyl Guards/Jonathon Turnbull Photo caption, The guards used disposable cameras to record the dogs’ daily behavior at the amusement park in the abandoned city of Pripyat, near Chernobyl

The guards gave several of the dogs nicknames. According to Turnbull, there live Alpha, whose name refers to a type of radiation, and Tarzan, a dog well-known to tourists visiting Chernobyl. He lives near the famous Duga radar system, built by the Soviets, and knows how to do tricks by following commands.

Another local resident is Linguiça — a small, fat dog who likes to keep warm in winter by lying on heating pipes. These pipes service one of the buildings used by workers in the Exclusion Zone who participate in ongoing efforts to deactivate and decontaminate the damaged nuclear power plant.

To gain access to the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, authorization is required. The guards’ job is to supervise the checkpoints on the roads entering and leaving the region. People who bypass these checkpoints to enter the Exclusion Zone are known as “invaders”. The guards report them to the police.

When Turnbull — who lives in the Ukrainian capital Kiev — began visiting the area regularly, he met Bogdan and other checkpoint guards. Initially, they were reluctant to be interviewed, so Turnbull had to convince them.

He offered the guards the opportunity to participate in the survey, which he claimed was an “important turning point”. His idea was to provide the guards with disposable cameras and ask them to take pictures of the dogs—not posed portraits, but scenes from everyday life. The guards only made one request: “please, please—bring food for the dogs.” And Turnbull did so.

Credit, Chernobyl Guards/Jonathon Turnbull Photo caption, Dogs often wait near checkpoints where guards work.

The photographs taken by the guards revealed the importance of the relationship they developed with the dogs that roam the Exclusion Zone.

In December 2020, Turnbull published part of the images and material resulting from interviews with the guards in a study. He later interviewed one of the study participants again for the BBC. The guard in question asked that he not be identified, to avoid disciplinary investigations into his work. Hence, we refer to him by the pseudonym “Bogdan”.

Bogdan says the dogs happily accompany him as he walks the abandoned streets of the Exclusion Zone in search of intruders. They always seem eager to see if he or any tourists bring food. When a companion dog gets distracted or runs off to hunt an animal, it always returns, adds Bogdan.

And that loyalty is a two-way street. Turnbull says guards sometimes go to the trouble of helping dogs by removing ticks stuck to their skin or giving rabies vaccine to animals.

Monitoring who enters and leaves the Exclusion Zone is sometimes a tedious job, but the dogs are always around. At some checkpoints, guards practically adopted some of the animals, giving them food and shelter. But not all are so tame. During his research, a guard told Turnbull, “We can’t vaccinate Arka because she bites.”

Another participant told of a female dog who was even more difficult to approach. She refused to be touched. “You need to give her a pot [de comida] and walk away. She waits for you to leave and, only later, does she eat”, explains the guard.

Credit, Chernobyl Guards/Jonathon Turnbull Photo caption, Guards in the Exclusion Zone feed and care for stray dogs. Some of the guards claim that the animals warn them of intruders.

Dogs sometimes bark at strangers on a first date because that’s their nature, says Bogdan. But when they realize they’re not threatened, they calm down and start wagging their tails. On some occasions, it even looks like the dogs are smiling, he adds.

Generally, visitors to Chernobyl are advised not to touch the dogs, for fear that the animals might be carrying radioactive dust. It is impossible to know where dogs are walking, and some parts of the Exclusion Zone are more contaminated than others.

In addition to dogs, there are wild animals living in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone. In 2016, Sarah Webster, a US government wildlife biologist who was then working at the University of Georgia, published a study with her colleagues revealing how mammals, from wolves to wild boar and red foxes, had colonized the Zone. Exclusion — and images from hidden cameras showed that the number of animals was much smaller in areas where radioactive contamination was highest.

Animals that live in the Exclusion Zone are not necessarily confined to that area. A later study by Webster and colleagues, published in 2018, detailed the movements of a wolf that received a GPS device. He traveled 369 km from his home in the Exclusion Zone, making a long arc to the southeast, then again to the northeast, eventually entering Russian territory.

Credit, Chernobyl Guards/Jonathon Turnbull Photo caption, Despite living in an area where humans still cannot enter for security reasons, Chernobyl’s dogs are multiplying

Wolves, dogs and other animals could theoretically carry radioactive contamination, or genetic mutations that could have been passed down through the generations, to places outside the Exclusion Zone. “We know this is happening, but we don’t understand its extent or magnitude,” says Webster.

Turnbull says guards generally aren’t concerned about radiation, though they occasionally check dogs with detectors.

In fact, it appears that dogs, with the companionship they provide, end up giving confidence to people who regularly interact with them, according to Greger Larson, an archaeologist who studies animal domestication at Oxford University in the UK and who was not involved in the research. of Turnbull.

“They [os guardas] they’re sort of putting themselves in the position of dogs,” he suggests. “If the dog is okay, that means you’re okay.”

But actually, this can be a false sense of security. “It’s an exceptional environment,” recalls Jonathon Turnbull. “You can’t see the danger. You know all along that he might be there, but everything seems normal.”

Dogs can pose a risk in terms of radioactivity, but guards like Bogdan emphasize the benefits of having the animals around. He claims, for example, that he knows dogs that bark in distinctly different ways depending on what they’ve seen from a distance: an unknown human being, a vehicle, or a wild animal. These warning signs are helpful, and Bogdan regards dogs as “assistants”.

What’s happening in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone is a consequence of dog interactions that we’ve known have been going on in different human civilizations for thousands of years, according to Greger Larson.

Credit, Chernobyl Guards/Jonathon Turnbull Photo caption, The dogs of the Chernobyl region have become almost as famous as the symbolic Ferris wheel at Pripyat amusement park

“We found [essa interação] over the last 15,000 years or so. People do that, they form very close associations not only with dogs, but with many pets. […], as if saying ‘this is our connection with the environment”, he says.

All over the world, there are dogs that live in an intermediate state similar to Chernobyl — they are neither fully domesticated nor fully wild. These are the stray dogs that roam cities and industrial areas looking for food and that, to some extent, can be adopted by people without being considered pets.

Chernobyl’s dogs also live in this kind of space, almost domesticated, but Sarah Webster — who participated in a different study than Turnbull’s in the past — says there’s a difference.

“The Exclusion Zone is very different because it was abandoned by humans,” she said. “The only people [que estão] in that area on a daily basis, in fact, they are the guards.” As a result, the opportunities for those dogs to make friends with human beings are very few.

While the outside world remains fascinated by dogs and their stories, for many guards the connection runs much deeper. Bogdan says that he is always asked why dogs are allowed to remain in the Exclusion Zone. He replies, “because they make us happy. For me personally, it’s kind of a symbol of the continuity of life in this post-apocalyptic radioactive world.”