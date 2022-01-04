The Enemy – Bully 2: Report reveals troubled development and shelved project

For years, Bully 2 was a source of questions, rumors and doubts by the media and fans of the games at Rockstar Games, questioned the reasons why, more than 15 years later, a sequence of the misadventures of Jimmy Hopkins never saw the light of day.

In 2019, the website VGC had reported that a sequel to Bully was already in development between circa 2010 and 2013. Now, Game Informer published an article delving into the troubled project, and many of its ideas and technologies ended up serving the company’s other games.

Bully 2 was developed mostly by the studio Rockstar New England, originally an independent production company known as Mad Doc Software, acquired shortly after developing Bully: Scholarship Edition for PC and Xbox 360.

According to the report, no specific reason was given as to why the newly acquired developer was responsible for the sequel, but interviewees suspect the idea was for the new team to prove its worth in Rockstar’s internal structure.

“This is something quite common from – I’ll refer to them as ‘New York’ – the New York office kind of asks of any new Rockstar studio, for anyone who can prove it was worth the investment.”, explained a former developer of the project.

Rockstar Games/Disclosure

Initially, Mad Doc veterans welcomed the acquisition, especially given the prestige attached to Rockstar Games and their games.

“It was like ‘Hey Rockstar!'”, declared 3D artist Tim Samuels. “I mean, these guys were AAA. They are number 1 at the top […] We just moved on and got to work.”

“[…] you say ‘I work at Rockstar’ and people were blown away by it”, says another former developer. “It was nice to have some prestige for the work. You know? I was excited to work on whatever they had, because most of the games they released were awesome.”

Soon, however, it became clear that the team would have to adapt to the extreme crunch culture within Rockstar, which had not yet been as widely reported as in 2010 in the first Red Dead Redemption, or even more criticized and reported in 2018 with Red Dead Redemption 2.

Rockstar Games/Disclosure

“Don’t get me wrong – during the development of Empire Earth 3 there was a crunch [na Mad Doc], but they handled it better”, explains one of the interviewees. “There were days to make up for it. No one had a whip over our heads.”

“One of the first signs of danger was when someone talked about hours and weekends and things like that”, continued the developer. “Jeronimo’s answer [Barrera, então vice-presidente de desenvolvimento da Rockstar Games] it was something on the ‘Well, I don’t work every weekend’ level. He said something like ‘For example, I’m not working this Saturday.’ The emphasis on the word ‘whole’ and then ‘this’ had a somewhat disturbing effect.”

To prove itself in this new environment, Rockstar New England apparently planned something quite ambitious for the world of Bully 2, not necessarily bringing the most expansive open world – reporting sources indicate that the map could be the size of GTA: Vice City, or even three times the size of the first Bully – but with a significant density, and it is possible to enter every house and building in the game.

“If you saw it, you could come in”, explains a former developer.

“[O jogador] was not going to drive a car anywhere, hence the total game space [e] land would definitely be smaller”, says another person involved with the project. “Generally because he’s a kid – he’s not going to be driving – and also because we wanted these very complex systems. Like, if you can get into any building, that takes a lot of work. We’d rather not have a gigantic world; maybe scale it down a little bit. to make sure we have all these significant things in there.”

Plans for the project ranged from particularly complex climbing mechanics, a glass shattering system, and a more complex action and consequence system, in which certain NPCs would be able to recognize Jimmy after seeing him do something right or wrong.

“We really wanted to make sure people remember what you did, so if you messed up with your neighbor, he would remember” explains a developer. “May your actions have more meaning than the 20 foot radius and the five second memory of the NPCs next to you.”

Rockstar Games/Disclosure

The game would also have a lot of inspiration both in children’s movies, as the goonies, as in more sexual comedies of the time, with porky’s being cited as an example.

According to sources, the game even had a “vertical slice”, a functional demonstration of the main elements of the game, with some interviewees reporting the mapping of the world and even the daily activities schedule of the NPCs.

“The game was at least six to eight hours playable”, it says Marc Anthony Rodriguez, project leader in Bully: Scholarship Edition and former analyst at Rockstar HQ in New York. “So fully rendered, fully realized.”

“That seems right for the vertical slice size Rockstar projects had around that time.”, says another source.

Game Informer indicates that at one point between 50 and 70 people – essentially the entire Rockstar New England team – were involved in developing the game, but that it would still take two to three years to complete.

Unfortunately, according to the report, other projects have taken precedence over this version of Bully 2, specifically Max Payne 3 it’s the first Red Dead Redemption.

From that point on, according to the interviewees, the studio routine became much less attractive, with crunch cycles that lasted months, in which it was necessary to work for 12 to 16 hours even on weekends.

Not only that, the original studio culture was eventually supplanted by that of Rockstar as a whole, which not only encouraged long hours, but ridiculed early leavers, as well as get-togethers compared to fraternities at American universities.

“There is an age and type of person who is attracted to this. Rockstar, in my opinion, is well aware of this.”, said a former developer.

This prompted several of the studio’s workers to resign. Others fell victim to a wave of company layoffs.

Rockstar Games/Disclosure

In the end, with other responsibilities, the Bully 2 project seems to have simply been sidelined in favor of other games in Rockstar’s back catalogue.

Some of their ideas and concepts, however, have found a new home within the studio’s other games, such as the glass chipping technology in Max Payne 3, and (at least according to sources) the morality system in Red Dead Redemption 2, in which Arthur Morgan’s attitudes are reflected in the level of honor, and certain NPCs who have a longer memory of his potential crimes.

Officially, Rockstar has never confirmed a development version of Bully 2, but from time to time figures within the company cited interest in developing the project, as in 2013 with the co-founder Dan Houser (which is no longer with the company).

And, with the pace of releases by the producer getting smaller, to the point where we still have no idea when GTA 6 will be reality, the chances of Bully 2 coming out of the drawer are anybody’s guess.

“It would be really cool”, says a former developer about the Rockstar New England project. “What we had was pretty impressive, especially considering the very short time we had working on it. […] It would certainly be very unique, very interesting, certainly very fun. A lot of cool and interesting mechanics we were working on aren’t in other games yet.”

“It’s still a concept, in my opinion, worth exploring”, says another developer. “And I think it would be a missed opportunity if they abandon it forever.”