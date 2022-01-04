The entire Tomb Raider trilogy is free on the Epic Games Store

To round off their 15-day celebration of free games, the Epic Games Store is giving away the entire Tomb Raider reboot trilogy. Players will be able to download the full versions of Tomb Raider, Rise of the Tomb Raider and Shadow of the Tomb Raider for free until January 6, 2022 at 9:30 pm (IST).

The titles come with all of their DLCs – costumes, bonus weapons, side missions, and even include classic Playstation 2-era Lara Croft skins. The reset brought a host of new mechanics to the franchise, including a robust manufacturing system. that would allow you to upgrade your weapons and create a variety of arrows, such as poison, explosive and fire variants.

All three games were developed by Crystal Dynamics and reconstruct Lara Croft’s origins through a survival exploration scenario rather than an adventure one. It also borrows many elements from the Uncharted game series, with players having a choice between stealth and guns blazing, as well as melee combat with quick-time events (QTE). The games are directly connected to each other and take players on a journey from Japan to Russia and South America, facing a secret organization called the Order of the Trinity.

This won’t be the first time that Epic Games has offered an entire trilogy for free. In 2019, the company released the Batman: Arkham trilogy available, which also resulted in several crashes before anyone could claim their copies. Online users have also reported some language errors where everything would switch to Spanish or Chinese at some point. The server overload has calmed down and people can download the trilogy without any problems.

The Epic Games Store is also running a winter sale, where you can buy games at a huge discount. In addition, the company is offering buyers a $10 coupon that can be applied to any purchase they make, adding to the existing price drop. The sale also ends on January 6th.