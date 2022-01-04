‘The More Life, the Better!’: Nedda will put Roni against the wall | come around

▶ Remember Roni’s farce:
Roni manipulates Nedda
Roni deceives baby
Roni got involved with Cora (Valentina Bandeira) in jail and decided to take on the debt her lover owed to Conrado (Alex Nader), another thick skinned thug.
Roni worries when Conrado tells him he will have to pay Cora’s debt
In this mess, it ended up being left to Neném, who was pressured to find the money to clean Roni and Cora’s bar.
Neném tells Roni that she got the money
Instead of thanking her brother for his help, Roni took advantage of the situation to ruin Neném’s career.
Roni asks Conrado to send Baby to deliver the money at game time
And the rogue’s plan worked: the ace was so shaken that he abandoned the game that would mark his return to football.
Neném’s family leaves the stadium disappointed
Nedda (Elizabeth Savala) is devastated by the failure of Neném (Vladimir Brichta) in a football match in ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
Tired of running a hand over Roni’s head, Nedda will finally start to open her eyes to the youngest’s evil. 👀🔎
Nedda (Elisabeth Savala) will be disappointed in Roni (Felipe Abib) in ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
Seeing Neném devastated for being expelled from the team, the hairdresser will go after the youngest son to get this story out in the open. Oh yes! 👏
Roni (Felipe Abib) will be cornered by a question from Nedda (Elizabeth Savala) in ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
“Cut the small talk, Roni! Your brother could have ended his career for good because of you! You’ll have to explain to me exactly what happened”, will demand Nedda.
Jeez! Will there be a fight between mother and child? 😧
04 Jan
Tuesday
04 Jan
Tuesday
Neném’s family is devastated by the repercussion of Teca’s video. Carmem hides from Flávia and Marcelo is relieved. Rose is suspicious of Celina’s behavior. Tigger shows the video of Neném to her parents. Nedda, ex-wives and daughters are rude to Neném. Joana confesses her love for Guilherme to Rose. Paula gets furious when she finds out the reason for Trombada and Baby’s argument. Guilherme is unable to convince Joana to participate in the project at his clinic. Conrado tells him that Roni will work for him. Leco and Neco are fired and blame Betina. Daniel finds the photo Celine hides from Rose. Neném and Paula reconcile. Nedda goes to talk to Roni and questions her son about the injuries. Leco and Neco threaten Betina. Celina demands to talk to Guilherme about Rose.
