The number of Covid tests and positive results in pharmacies grows | National Newspaper

Taking a quick test to find out whether or not it’s Covid hasn’t been the easiest of tasks. In large drugstore chains in São Paulo, most of the time, you have to wait 24 hours for a vacancy.

“I’ve been trying since yesterday. First, I took the test in pharmacies, which are the fastest, and there was no availability”, says business administrator Caio Roma Devoraes.

“We came from an average of 80 to 90 thousand tests per week. So, obviously, if demand increases to 130, 140, 150 thousand tests, obviously if you have an unexpected peak, then we have to rethink the stocks, rethink the product offer. This is what is happening at the moment”, explains Sergio Mena Barreto, executive director of Abrafarma.

Ômicron: survey indicates 31.7% of infections by the variant in Brazil

São Paulo laboratories record high number of positive tests for influenza and Covid

According to the Brazilian Association of Pharmacy and Drugstore Chains, the number of quick tests performed in the second half of December grew by more than 50% compared to the first.

The rise is also reflected in the so-called positivity rate. There were just over 5% of positive exams at the beginning of December. In the middle of the month, it reached almost 7%. And, this Sunday (2), this rate has already bumped into 27%.

Brazil is still a country that tests the population very little. Just look at the side: our neighbors in South America, for example, test two, four, almost five times as much. And it is only by testing that one can isolate those infected earlier, to interrupt the virus’ chain of contagion.

The infectious disease specialist Marco Aurélio Sáfadi emphasizes that, given the omicron variant, it is even more important to implement a broad public policy for testing.

“Faced with a variant like this, with very high transmissibility, and which generally has the characteristic of causing less severe conditions, particularly in vaccinated people, what will happen is that there will be a large number of people with milder forms of the disease. And that makes the need for extensive testing crucial. They end up attending their usual activities and contributing significantly to the transmission of the virus in the community”, he says.

Epidemiologist Denise Garrett says the Brazil should follow the example of other countries, which distribute kits for people to test themselves at home.

“This is what we are seeing in several countries in Europe, what we are seeing in the United States, which is the adoption of this test as a state policy, a public health policy. This test does not replace PCR, but it is a tool you have at your disposal that helps a lot to interrupt this chain of transmission. Brazil does not test as it should. Tests here are very few, it has always been there since the beginning of the pandemic, and it has worsened now”, he highlights.

In the article that opened the newspaper, specialists stated that Brazil needs to expand testing of the population, especially with the arrival of the omicron variant. At 3:30 pm, Jornal Nacional contacted the Ministry of Health by e-mail and asked if there are any plans to increase the supply of Covid tests and if the Ministry of Health plans to distribute kits for testing at home.