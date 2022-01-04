The old rules for rescheduling tickets apply again

The old rules for change and cancellation of flights by passengers and airlines voted to apply in the January 1st this year. With the expiration of the validity of Law nº 14.174/2021, the rules that were in force during the height of the covid-19 pandemic will no longer be applied due to the end of the flexibility.

During the pandemic, a consumer who canceled a ticket for travel between March 19, 2020 and December 31, 2021, was exempt from fine, and the amount paid was converted into credit for the next trip. Whoever opted for reimbursement would have up to one year to receive the amount, which would be corrected by the National Consumer Price Index (INPC).

With the return of the validity of Resolution No. 400/2016, of the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac), the passenger who makes the cancellation may have to pay fines provided for in the contract for the provision of services and have the remainder of the amount refunded in 7 days or credited according to company rules.

In case of cancellation by the airline, passengers have the right to opt for a full refund or re-accommodation on another flight, in addition to providing the service in other ways.

Can there be fines charged when the initiative to change the air ticket belongs to the passenger?

Yes. When it is the passenger’s initiative to change (including the cancellation and request for a refund of the ticket), the fines provided for during the purchase of the air ticket will apply.

There is an important exception: for purchases made at least 7 days in advance, counting from the date of departure, the passenger who gives up his air ticket within 24 hours, counting from the receipt of his proof of purchase, has the right to a full refund (no fines).

How long does the company have to reimburse the transportation service?

The company has 7 days to make the refund, counting from the passenger’s request.

Is this period the same when the passenger gives up the ticket within 24 hours?

Yes. There are 7 days from the passenger’s request. But the rule is only applicable for purchases made at least 7 days in advance, counting from the departure date. In addition, the passenger must give up the airline ticket within 24 hours, counting from the receipt of his/her proof of purchase.

Is the deadline for reimbursement of the boarding fee the same?

Yes, the term is the same as the reimbursement for the transport service. There are 7 days, counting from the passenger’s request.

Will the refund be made with monetary correction?

Do not.

My flight was canceled by the airline, I requested a refund but I am still paying for the ticket. Are there any rules for this case?

Do not.

Can the refund be made in credits?

Yea

Is the passenger required to accept a refund in credits?

No

Does credit acceptance exempt the consumer from fines?

No

What is the term for using the credit?

Free negotiation between the passenger and the airline

Source: Anac

