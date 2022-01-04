The year starts with Globo trying to chase the loss

It was only a partial rescue, but Globo’s success in broadcasting Paulistão in the pay-per-view model was celebrated as “a goal on the plate” in the station’s backstage.

Globo, aware that there is room for negotiation with FERJ, is going to try the same agreement with Cariocão to also include it in the pay-per-view program.

Paulistão 2022, which starts on January 26th, will air on Record TV, YouTube, HBO Max, TNT Sports, Paulistão Play and on Globo’s Premiere. In other words, the “cake” will be completely sliced, a little piece for each platform. Before, it was all from Globo.

Now, according to the website Máquina do Esporte, Globo is seeking agreements with more state championships in order to “fill up” the Premiere with events in the first three months of the year.

For now, only Paulistão and Campeonato Pernambucano have a contract to broadcast games on the platform, and is negotiating with other federations to have some championships, especially in Rio Grande do Sul and Minas Gerais.

Never at Globo – the station that held almost 100% of open TV sporting events in the country – did the expression “run after loss” fit as well as in the current situation.

To follow the column updates, follow the “Football Etc” on the twitter; and also in the Instagram.

Do you want to stay on top of everything that goes on in the world of sports and receive the news directly on your Telegram? Get in on metropolis channel.