These 2 WhatsApp scams can even steal bank details

Cybercriminals are now exploiting the ability to send functional external links on WhatsApp to entice victims to provide their personal data and even bank details. One new WhatsApp scam called “Rediroff.com” or “Rediroff.ru” came up to trick victims by sending a link on Meta’s proprietary platform.

According to a CNBC report, scammers send a link to WhatsApp users claiming that users can earn a reward by filling out a simple survey. After a user answers the questions, they are redirected to a website where they are asked to fill in confidential information such as name, age, address, banking information and other personal data.

The website collects confidential information from users such as IP address, device name and other personal details such as name, age, address, etc. These details may be misused to carry out fraudulent transactions or other illegal activities.

Another scam that is currently active on WhatsApp involves victims receiving messages from cybercriminals saying “sorry I didn’t recognize you” or “I may know who this is”. The scammer starts a conversation with them and even offers compliments to make users feel better and gain their trust – after which the scammer manipulates them into revealing their personal details. These details can later be used by wrongdoers in a variety of ways.

If you’ve been getting similar text messages recently, here are some tips to avoid getting scammed on WhatsApp.

Ignorance is a bliss. Literally! If you are unable to verify the origin of the message you received, avoid clicking the link, however tempting it may seem. Block or report the number from which you received the message.

Installing a mobile security solution (smartphone antivirus) can also be a good investment, as it prevents threats even when you are installing third-party software, browsing the Internet, or downloading a file.

Some of these messages even use bad grammar and inappropriate sentence formation, which is clearly a red flag. However, this will not always be the case, as scammers can disguise themselves as employees of large companies.

Finally, report and block. Remember, it’s better to enter and block these numbers rather than clicking on the link, even out of curiosity.