‘They took to my Corinthians jerseys’

Corinthians striker Róger Guedes was the victim of a robbery at his home. On vacation in the United States, the player used social media to expose the situation, which happened at dawn this Monday, in Brazil – see the post below.

“That morning, a bunch of fdp robbed my house. By now they know they robbed me, because they even took my Corinthians jerseys, jewelry and bags,” explained the 123 shirt.

The player did not give further details about what happened. Roger is on vacation with his family and has already visited Orlando, New York and Las Vegas. The player frequently updates the networks with photos and videos of the trip, even taking the opportunity to interact and answer questions from the Faithful Fans.

Sindy, the player’s wife, has also been on Instagram, but hasn’t commented on the matter so far. Namely, the re-presentation of the cast from Alvinegro is scheduled for January 10th, at CT Joaquim Grava.

Scorer of seven goals with the Corinthians shirt in 19 games played, the 123 shirt was one of the reinforcements hired last season. The striker stood out for his performance in the second round and even received proposals and surveys from clubs abroad.

