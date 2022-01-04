‘This kind of woman?’ · TV News

Barbara (Alinne Moraes) will lose her dondoca pose and will throw a shack when she sees Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) with Joy (Lara Tremouroux) in Um Lugar ao Sol. the graffiti artist on Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera. “This type of woman?”, the spoiled woman will shoot.

In the chapter this Monday (3), the preppy will complain to Nicole (Ana Baird) about the lack of sex with her husband, since her farce as a writer was revealed, and will even vent about suspicions that the usurper has a lover .

Shortly afterwards, the redhead will hear Inácia (Yara de Novaes) in the company’s hallways saying that her daughter is having an affair with a rich man. The voice actress will then report everything to her younger sister, who will make a point of investigating the possible case.

The two will follow Santiago’s son-in-law (José de Abreu) ​​and catch him giving a ride to Ravi’s wife (Juan Paiva). Christian will go to the hospital with the graffiti artist after she asks him for more money to help Adel (Samantha Jones), who reportedly had an accident.

Barbara won’t think twice, she’ll get out of the car and approach her husband. “May I know what’s going on here? Is this the type of woman you’re looking for on the street?” the heiress will yell. “Listen, my daughter, I don’t know if you know, but he’s married, okay?”, the socialite will say next.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

