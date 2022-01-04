three bets win a prize of R$551,000; see numbers

Lotofácil had three winning bets (one that played via electronic channels and two of the cities of Brasilia DF and one of Belo Horizonte), in contest 2412, in a draw was held today (3). The numbers were drawn 01-04-06-07-08-09-11-13-14-15-17-18-19-21-24. According to Caixa, the total prize to be paid for each ticket is R$ 551,054.56.

Today’s lotofácil draw also included another 301 tickets with 14 hits. According to the bank, the prize in this range was R$1,645.14 per ticket.

The total collection of Lotofácil 2412 was R$ 19,016,535.00, according to Caixa. The draw also had 9,466 winners in the range of 13 correct answers, 111,929 corrected 12 numbers and 615,719 more did 11.

The next Lotofácil draw is now scheduled for tomorrow (4). The numbers of the 2413 contest will be available from 8:00 pm (Brasilia time), with live broadcast on the internet, through Caixa’s official YouTube channel. The prize is estimated at R$1.5 million.

Lotofácil: how to participate in the next draw?

You must register a bet at Lotofácil up to one hour before the draw at accredited lotteries and on Caixa’s official website. The participant will have 25 numbers available to choose from 15 to 20 chosen tens. The cheapest bet (15 numbers) costs R$2.50, while the most expensive (20 tens) reaches R$38,700. The player can also let the system randomly choose the tens using the “Surprise” function.

What are the chances of winning at Lotofácil?

There is a chance in almost 3.3 million of hitting the 15 tens with the minimum bet (R$ 2.50). If the player adds a number to the game, the price of the bet goes up to R$40, but the odds improve well and go to one in just over 204,000. As Lotofácil also has prizes for those who hit 14, 13, 12 and 11 points, the chance of winning at least the R$ 5 prize is one in 11 with the minimum bet.

And how does the Lotofácil cake work?

As with other lotteries, Lotofácil also has a pool for group betting. Caixa charges a minimum amount of R$10 in this modality, with the odds of each participant always starting at R$3. If the bet has only 15 numbers, the number of odds allowed is between two and eight. In the 20 tens maximum bet scenario, up to 100 odds are allowed. When tickets are from 15 to 18 tens, there will be a limit of ten different bets per pool. With 19 numbers bet, the limit reduces to six. With 20 tens, only one bet is allowed.

This content was generated by UOL’s automated news production system and revised by the newsroom before being published.