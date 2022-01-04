Three Years Later, Thailand Allows Visitors to Return to Maya Bay, Famous for Film “The Beach” | Society

“The sharks are back, the coral reefs are growing again and the water is clean again. These things show that nature will heal if we give it time, and we have to work to keep it that way too,” Yuthasak Supasorn told Reuters , governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

To ensure this paradise remains protected, the authorities will only allow 375 visitors at a time into the bay. According to the Thaiger website, anyone who wants to visit the island of Koh Phi Phi Leh, where the famous Maya Bay is, will need to register in advance and the number of daily visits will be limited to 4,125. For now, swimming is still prohibited and boats will only be able to dock at a designated spot at the back of the bay to avoid damage to coral reefs.

Over the past few days 80 tour operators and guides from Bangkok, Krabi, Phuket and Phang Nga have visited the island to examine the new restrictions, changes and procedures. Shaun Stenning of 5 Star Marine, Phuket, took his first tour boat to Maya Bay on the morning of Jan. 1 and praised the rangers’ work in accessing the site and the new processes, but said the system pre- registry still has some issues to resolve.