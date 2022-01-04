Tobey Maguire won MUCH LESS than imagined to return in ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home’

After having won a fortune for the original trilogy of ‘Spider man‘ run by Sam Raimi, the star Tobey Maguire didn’t ask much to come back in a cameo in ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home‘.

According to Market Research Telecast, Maguire won “only” $1 million for the movie. The site reported that Andrew Garfield – who starred in ‘The Spectacular Spider-Man 1 and 2‘ – also won $1 million, while the protagonist Tom Holland received between $4 million and $5 million for the film.

Maguire won $4 million as Peter Parker in the first film of ‘Spider man‘ (2002). He got a big raise for ‘Spider-Man 2‘ and received $17.5 million, along with 5% of the film’s box office. However, after a fight with the producers, Columbia Pictures threatened to fire the actor and made an offer to Jake Gyllenhaal – who was dating Maguire’s ex-girlfriend and Spider-Man’s co-star, Kirsten Dunst, to replace it. As a result, Maguire’s salary dropped to $15 million in the third and final film in the Raimi saga.

Check how much screen time each character had in ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home‘:

Peter Parker (Tom Holland): 1 hour and 28 minutes

MJ (Zendaya): 48 minutes

Ned (Jacob Batalon): 39 minutes

Otto Octavius ​​(Alfred Molina): 31 minutes

Peter Parker (Andrew Garfield): 30 minutes

Norman Osborn (Willem Dafoe): 29 minutes

Electro (Jamie Foxx): 28 minutes

Curt Connors (Rhys Ifans): 27 minutes

Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire): 26 minutes

Flint Marko (Thomas Haden Church): 25 minutes

May Parker (Marisa Tomei): 19 minutes

Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch): 15 minutes

Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau): 05 minutes

J. Jonah Jameson (JK Simmons): 03 minutes

Flash Thompson (Tony Revolori): 02 minutes

Wong (Benedict Wong): 02 minutes

Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox): 02 minutes

In less than a month, the sequel ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home‘ already earned impressive $1.37 billion worldwide, becoming the 12th BIGGEST global box office in cinema history.

In the US, the feature earned solid US$ 609.8 million, entering the TOP 10 of the biggest domestic box office in the history of cinema. In the international market, they were $759 million.

Furthermore, ‘no return home‘ also represents the BIGGEST box office in the history of Sony Pictures, disbanding the total collection of ‘Spider-Man: Away from Home‘ ($1.13B), which previously held the record.