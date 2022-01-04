Today’s horoscope: January 4, 2022; check the forecasts

See today’s horoscope predictions for your sign this Tuesday January 4th, 2022. Check out the most amazing astrological predictions of the week, health, work, love, money, guardian angel and guess of the day. See the configuration of space, moon and planets for this day.
Aries
Day when you will feel very encouraged to move forward with the plans. Act with meditation and don’t let precipitation act, bend more. Today it is better to consult before deciding anything.
–Continues after advertising–
Date of sign: 21/03 to 20/04
Guardian Angel: metatron
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 39-59-13-16-66-68-48
Bull
Possible tensions at home, try to relax or it will get worse. Final A1 will recognize your protective spirit. Take care of your money today. On trips there will be success and pleasure.
Date of sign: 21/04 to 20/05
Guardian Angel: israfil
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 89-91-52-21-86-44-6
Twins
If you feel that the forces are abandoning you, don’t withdraw from the combat and stay firmly on the path marked out. You have the goal close at hand and it’s up to you, the couple will support you and provide solutions.
–Continues after advertising–
Date of sign: 05/21 to 06/20
Guardian Angel: Minguel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 94-60-40-43-37-99-27
Cancer
In the familiar, you will feel infrequent understanding and acceptance, this will help you make your thoughts and tasks clearer. Good time for new business and love, it’s a successful day.
Date of sign: 21/06 to 22/07
Guardian Angel: salathiel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 88-78-14-90-10-98-17
Lion
You will show an entrepreneurial character and a strong desire to collaborate with everything related to the house, you will win ahead. Outstanding financial issues will be resolved, it’s your next day.
Date of sign: 7/23 to 8/22
Guardian Angel: phanuel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 51-31-3-1-61-7-47
Virgin
Your adventurous spirit will make you want to try new situations. If you have to travel, apply your full attention. Your person will captivate someone’s attention, it’s a new love at the door.
Date of sign: 23/08 to 22/09
Guardian Angel: Gabriel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 15-81-8-93-84-41-35
Lb
News from the family will illuminate your existence and bring new ideas for your future. Take better care of your personal image. Good time for investments and changes, even chance will be on your side.
–Continues after advertising–
Date of sign: 9/23 to 10/22
Guardian Angel: theliel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 73-64-33-75-28-79-5
Scorpion
If you have to sign papers or do math, the day presents nervous changes that will bring you down to make some mistakes. By the advice, you will get results, today nothing in a hurry.
–Continues after Advertising!–
Date of sign: 10/23 to 11/21
Guardian Angel: abadon
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 24-76-77-83-58-19-26
Sagittarius
On a social and private level, you can show a refined style with others. You will be able to convince at least expected. Your born conqueror gift will surface today.
–Continues after advertising–
Date of sign: 11/22 to 12/21
Guardian Angel: jeliel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 82-70-29-56-22-20-54
Capricorn
The couple or friends will question some of your behavior. Today will be a day when it will be more worthwhile to remain silent and not intervene. Try to understand more.
Date of sign: 12/22 to 01/20
Guardian Angel: Rafael
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 85-32-92-69-55-30-97
Aquarium
The family will give you nerves and a lot of psychic pressure. Try to get away with some joyous task in the company of others. Responsibilities separate from entertainment, today are focused on the material.
Date of sign: 01/21 to 02/19
Guardian Angel: Cassiel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 38-65-57-36-23-46-0
–Continues after Advertising!–
Fish
I don’t want to pressure the situation, even if you think it’s right. Give others time and wait for new opportunities to advance. Your inner emotions will be enhanced.
Date of sign: 02/20 to 03/20
Guardian Angel: uriel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 11-63-45-80-74-49-62