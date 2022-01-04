Tonico delivers disgusting plan to Dolores’ daughter · TV News

Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero) will show that his evil has no limits in In the Times of the Emperor. After locking Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) in a madhouse, the villain will play in the house of the woman who will marry her daughter when the girl grows up on Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

Starting with the chapter next Monday (10), the owner of the newspaper O Berro will go after the young woman, Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) and the little Mercedes. The crook will throw his ex-best friend over a cliff, put the girl in a madhouse and stay with the couple’s daughter.

Some time later, the deputy will visit Dolores in the asylum, and Pilar’s sister (Gabriela Medvedovski) will claim that her husband never knew what love was. “In that you’re right, I’ve never really loved anyone. But I’ve never been loved either. When my mother died, I was a tactician. If she loved me, I didn’t even feel. My father looked at me as if I were a nuisance”, he will agree .

“Funny, all my life only Nélio has been my friend. He was the only one who liked me”, will mock the politician of the “cracks” in the sequence. “Until I really know you. Nélio is good, he doesn’t know evil when he sees it”, the girl will retort. “That’s right. And I see in people’s eyes what they think of me. I know, without needing to say it. I know what you think I am. Maybe, I got that way. Because I didn’t want to disappoint anyone”, he will mock the jerk.

Eudoro’s youngest (José Dumont) will say she feels sorry for the villain, and he will surprise her. “Well, don’t have it, now that will change. I met someone who will like me”, the politician will deliver. “Another woman?” asks Dolores.

“A woman I’ll keep out of everyone’s eyes. I’ll take care of her like a cameo. I’ll be her world. . Will she look like you?”, the disgusting man will reply, leaving the girl in despair.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

