Top 10 Most Powerful Cell Phones December 2021 has Xiaomi at the top

Benchmark platform AnTuTu has just unveiled its traditional list of the ten most powerful cell phones sold in China in December, with smartphones from Xiaomi, Nubia and iQOO taking the podium and the arrival of a powerful and compact collapsible smartphone to the list.

Black Shark 4S Pro is the most powerful cell phone in China, according to data from AnTuTu Benchmark (Image: Playback/Xiaomi)

First of all, it is good to remember that major launches such as the Xiaomi 12 line and the Motorola Edge X30 with the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip were left out of the rankings because their sales started late in December, which gave little time to that users could perform tests on the platform.

That’s why we see the predominance of the Snapdragon 888 and its updated version, the Snapdragon 888 Plus, each equipping five Top 10 models.

Although it was announced in December, Xiaomi 12’s debut in China took place only in January (Image: Playback/Xiaomi)

The smartphone gamer Black Shark 4S Pro is the most powerful on the list, surpassing 874,000 points in the AnTuTu database. The Red Magic 6S Pro, smartphone gamer from Nubia, is in second place with 852 thousand points, leaving the iQOO 8 Pro in third place with 845,000 points.

The list includes the recently announced Find N, Oppo’s first folding cell phone that bets on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 format and a more compact size.

Check out the complete ranking of December 2021 most powerful phones sold in China below:

Black Shark 4S Pro with Snapdragon 888 Plus

Nubia Red Magic 6S Pro with Snapdragon 888 Plus

iQOO 8 Pro with Snapdragon 888 Plus

Vivo X70 Pro Plus with Snapdragon 888 Plus

Oppo Find N with Snapdragon 888

iQOO 8 with Snapdragon 888

Asus ROG Phone 5S with Snapdragon 888 Plus

iQOO Neo 5S with Snapdragon 888

Motorola Edge S30 with Snapdragon 888

Oppo Find X3 Pro with Snapdragon 888

As always, it should only take a few days for AnTuTu to release the global list of the most powerful models, including not only the flagships but also the intermediate ones, where we can get a better idea of ​​how the Android market is doing.

Source: AnTuTu Benchmark (in Chinese)