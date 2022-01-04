Trade balance closes 2021 with positive result of US$ 61 billion, historical record – Economy

BRASILIA – The exports Brazilians surpassed the imports in 2021, which closed with a surplus of US$ 61 billion, the highest ever recorded in a year. But with the increase in the dollar and the purchase of fuel and electricity amidst the water crisis, the level of imports surprised and frustrated government forecasts. The balance was below the projection of the Ministry of Economy released in early December, with a surplus of US$ 70.9 billion.

According to data from the Department of Foreign Trade, the result of trade balance in 2021 it was 21.1% higher than in 2020, when there was a surplus of US$ 50.4 billion. Also in September, the accumulated balance in 2021 had already beaten the annual record, US$ 56 billion, of 2017.

Last year, the flow of trade (sum of exports and imports) increased 35.8%. Exports totaled US$ 280.394 billion (an increase of 34% compared to the previous year).

One of the highlights of exports was the iron ore, with an increase of almost 73%, driven by prices and the recovery of consumer countries, mainly China.

Imports reached US$ 219.386 billion in 2021 (up 38.2%). The growth in imports in 2021 is also related to purchases of items such as vaccines and industrial inputs.

“We had a positive surprise in imports. There is a correlation between the increase in imports and the recovery of the Brazilian economy”, stated the secretary of Foreign Trade, Lucas Ferraz.

In the year, there was growth of 62.4% in exports from the extractive industry, of 26.3% in products from transformation industry and 22.2% in farming, which faced crop failures.

In terms of imports, purchases by the extractive industry doubled, with an increase of 35.1% in products from the manufacturing industry and 30.2% in agriculture.

The Economist Livio Ribeiro, partner at BRCG consultancy and associate researcher at Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV), points out that the positive result of the trade balance has to do with the rise in prices, mainly for iron ore and iron ore Soy, and not with the greatest amount of goods sold abroad. While the value of Brazilian exports rose 29.9% up to November, the volume of exported products rose only 2.8% (data on volumes has not yet been consolidated for the entire year).

In addition, in the last months of the year, the price of iron ore had a reduction, which led to a result that was weaker than expected. “If, on the one hand, we had a relatively high trade balance in recent Brazilian history, on the other, it is unmistakable that there was some frustration, especially in the last four months of the year,” he says.

Forecast for 2022

For 2022, Secex forecasts a trade balance of US$ 79.4 billion, which would represent an increase of 30% compared to the record result of 2021.

Despite the government’s optimistic projections, the scenario may not be so favorable. According to economists, the reduction in commodity prices, responsible in large part for the record of exports in 2021, should bring the Brazilian trade balance back to the level of two years ago, as imports are expected to remain high despite the loss of pace in the economic activity.

For Alexandre Lohmann, economist at Constância Investimentos, the difference between exports and imports should drop to something close to US$ 50 billion in 2022. “We had good news with the disclosure of the US$ 61 billion surplus in 2021, but, in the second half of this year, we should have a reduction in the prices of raw materials,” he said. / EDUARDO LAGUNA AND FILIPE SERRANO collaborated